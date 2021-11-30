https://br.sputniknews.com/20211129/descoberto-grande-exoplaneta-5-vezes-maior-que-jupiter-onde-o-ano-dura-just-16-horas-20425040.html

Discovered large exoplanet 5 times larger than Jupiter where the year lasts only 16 hours

Discovered large exoplanet 5 times larger than Jupiter where the year lasts only 16 hours

A group of international scientists discovered the huge exoplanet TOI-2109b, whose year lasts only 16 hours due to its proximity to its star. 29.11.2021, Sputnik Brazil

Experts suggest that exoplanet TOI-2109b, which belongs to the class of hot Jupiters, is 35% larger than Jupiter and weighs about five times more than Jupiter, according to The Astronomical Journal. parent star, about 2.4 million kilometers, which explains the short duration of its years. In comparison, the distance between Mercury and the Sun is 57.9 million kilometers. TOI-2109b turns around its star in just 16 hours. The planet’s orbit is the shortest of any gas giant known to date. Due to its proximity to its parent star, the temperature on the exoplanet’s diurnal side is about 3,226 °C, making TOI-2109b “the second highest planet. hot detected so far”, according to the scientists. Experts believe that the exoplanet is in the process of “orbital decay”, which means that TOI-2109b is spiraling closer to its parent star at a rate of ten to 750 milliseconds per year (faster than other hot Jupiters).

