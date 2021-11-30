Doctor Jairo · I can’t sleep and I have a lot of pain in my body; what will it be?

“Doctor, I can’t sleep and I feel a lot of pain in my body. What can it be?”

It is difficult to say (and to affirm), from a distance, the reason for the body aches and the difficulty in sleeping. Although, certainly they are indicators that something is not going very well.

Maybe it’s a big cycle: the person is very anxious and tense, they cannot have restful sleep or sleeps poorly and consequently wakes up the next day with body aches – possibly from the positions in bed while sleeping.

Another possible hypothesis is that you cannot sleep because you are depressed. Depression is capable of causing difficulty in sleep, especially what we call terminal insomnia, in which the person wakes up earlier and cannot go back to sleep and, thus, ends up having fewer hours of sleep.

Furthermore, one of the symptoms that can appear with the depressive condition is precisely the pain in the body , persistent discomforts that are slow to disappear.

The best thing is to seek help

Anyway, these are just a few hypotheses. It is not possible to give a diagnosis or know the real cause of the problem without proper evaluation.