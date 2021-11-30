Does sleeping with your pet bring you benefits or harm?

Several studies seek to determine this, but we can tell you that it is not applicable to everyone. For some people sleeping with the pet can be harmful, while for others it will be beneficial.

First, it is important to highlight that this question does not have a defined answer, as each organism reacts differently to the presence of animals.

According to Cary Brown, professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Alberta, sleeping with the dog causes more than 80% of positive impacts.

Impacts that sleeping with the pet causes sleep

Among the opinions of respondents about the reasons for feeling good with the animal at night, we have:

More tranquility;

Avoid loneliness;

Reduces stress, anxiety and fear;

Facilitates sleep onset;

Establish a routine.

An article published by CNN Brasil mentioned that sleeping with the animal can be harmful, as it is a discrete but significant sleep disturbance. These data are from 2017, from the Sleep Medicine Center at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.

According to Vsevolod Polotsky, director of sleep research and a professor at Johns Hopkins University, animals can interfere with sleep. In your opinion, animals can move around in bed at night, as well as barking, licking, scratching or even stepping on you. In this way, your pet can disturb and interrupt your sleep, fragmenting it.

He also pointed out that it is particularly harmful to people with insomnia and respiratory problems:

It represents a problem for insomnia because it breaks the sleep cycle and disturbs the brain’s ability to repair, store information and consolidate memories;

People with respiratory problems have a more notable difficulty sleeping with the pet due to the mites normally present in the animal’s fur.

Choose for your well being

Finally, after all the understanding of how much it can be beneficial or harmful, we understand that each one must analyze what effects it has on sleep.

Then do a self analysis and determine whether or not it’s best for you to sleep with your pet.

