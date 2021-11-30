Dollar spot closes up 0.27% at R$5.6114 By Reuters



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – It closed higher this Monday, above 5.60 reais and at the highest level in a month, supported by renewed fiscal fears in Brazil on a day of strength in the US currency around the world.

Global markets generally had a easing session, as fears about a new variant of the coronavirus subsided, sponsoring a rally in asset prices. However, the dollar also gained ground in this context, as prospects for interest rate increases in the United States returned to the table.

At the end of the morning, the price in Brazil received a boost after news from Reuters that the government does not rule out the possibility of having to resort to the War Budget once again in order to make the payment of Brazil Aid feasible.

The dollar in cash closed up 0.27%, at 5.6114 reais on sale, the highest level since November 1st (5.6712 reais). The rate ranged from 5.5798 reais (decrease of 0.29%) to 5.641 reais (appreciation of 0.80%).

On Friday, the price had risen 0.55%, to 5.5961 reais, in the wake of the global panic with the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Outside, the counter to a basket of rivals from rich countries rose 0.14%, with the market putting expectations of higher interest rates in the US into prices – which would tend to raise the returns offered by US Treasury bonds, making , thus, the most attractive dollar.

(By José de Castro; edition by Isabel Versiani)