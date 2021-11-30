Doria moves forward with team building for 2022; Meirelles will help in the economic plan – Politics

Defined as PSDB pre-candidate for the presidency, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, began assembling his campaign team. He appointed the secretary of finance, Henrique Meirelles (PSD), among the economists who will help formulate its government plan. The announcement was made this Monday, 29, during an interview at the party’s headquarters, in the Jardins district. Almost at the same time, also in São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin – the former state governor and last toucan president – ​​again indicated that he does not reject the idea of to be a vice candidate on a ticket headed by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The facts symbolized the moment of the PSDB, which concluded its internal consultation without being able to unite the party around a national project. Former godfather, but now disaffected by Doria, Alckmin must leave the legend. He met with leaders of trade union centrals, at the headquarters of the Union of Chemists, and heard an appeal for him to reflect on the possibility of being a vice candidate on the PT’s ticket.

The meeting was closed to the press, but union leaders were heard by the state they claimed that Alckmin again raised a chance of a one-two with the former president. He also made readings of the national political scene, praised Lula’s ability to articulate once again and defended a national union for Brazil to get out of the crisis.

This was also Doria’s tone when informing that Meirelles, currently affiliated with the PSD, accepted the invitation to join the pre-campaign team – despite the Senate candidacy for Goiás. The governor stated that the team that will build its economic plan will have six members and their campaign will not have an “Ipiranga post”. In the 2018 campaign, then-candidate Jair Bolsonaro used this expression to announce that Paulo Guedes would have carte blanche in case of victory.

Toucan’s assistants say that he is looking for women for the group and that he “dreams” with the participation of economist Ana Carla Abrão, columnist for the state. She was even invited to be the secretary of the Finance Department of the City of São Paulo when Doria was elected in 2016, but she declined the invitation. Another name that frequently appears on Doria’s betting list is Economic Development Secretary Patricia Ellen, who is one of the governor’s closest assistants in international travel and investor contacts.

At the press conference, Doria was asked about Alckmin’s future and reacted with diplomacy. “I would like him to remain at the PSDB. But this is a sovereign decision by Governor Geraldo Alckmin”, he stated. The pre-candidate toucan also said he “respected” the biography and trajectory of Alckmin, one of the founders of the PSDB. And even classified the former governor as an “honest and decent man”. But, questioned about the possibility that the still member of a party would join a ticket with Lula, Doria said he preferred not to comment.