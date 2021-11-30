Dr. Deolane steals the show and overshadows Ronaldinho and Carlinhos Maia at stake – 11/29/2021

Dr. Deolane is on and routing! The lawyer and influencer stole the show in a charity football match that had as main attractions and hosts none other than Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Carlinhos Maia. The event took place today (29), at the Rei Pelé stadium, in Maceió.

In addition to Deolane Bezerra, Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Carlinhos Maia, the Jogo da Alegria was attended by the singer Zé Felipe, and the influencers Virginia, Nicole Bahls and David Brazil. In the midst of so much celebrity and sub-celebrity, Dr. Deolane stood out.

She participated in a match against Virginia. And the crowd was mostly left to MC Kelvin’s widow. Upon entering the field under fireworks, Dr. Deolane heard her catchphrase “Exxxxxquece” being shouted by the fans in the stands. The lawyer kicked off and helped her team win the match 2-1, even though they stayed on the field for just three minutes.

Deolane celebrates with fans at an event Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Off the lawn, Dr. Deolane was an attraction, always surrounded by fans and paparazzi. And of course everyone wanted to know about the rumors that she was having a romance with Luiz Bacci, from Record. “I’m very happy, I’m just here in Maceió to play. I just want to play,” he explained.

Dr. stole the scene in addition to Carlinhos Maia, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, the player Marta, Assis, Lucas Guimarães, Michel Douglas, Zé Felipe, Nicole Bahls, Tierry, Karen Kardasha and Graciane Barbosa.

With the ball rolling and having entered the field for just three minutes, the criminal lawyer kicked off some of the passes that ensured the victory by 2-1, to the delight of the crowd and once again in the stealing scene.