Duda Nagle announces that she is not living with Sabrina Sato and why shocks everyone

The actor Duda Nagle and the presenter Sabrina Sato they are no longer living together. But calm down! They, who are daddies of the little one Zoe, have not parted ways.

On Instagram, the heartthrob, who lives in São Paulo, explained that he moved temporarily to Rio de Janeiro because of the recording of Reis, a soap opera by record which he is part of the cast.

“The logistics I’m living here in Rio de Janeiro and I spent the whole week living in another hotel for us to record in the interior of Itaguaí”, reported.

“To record on a farm that has all the scenarios from the soap opera and such. And now I just got here [em um hotel do Rio de Janeiro], I worked out, now I’m going on the air bike at full steam”, he continued.

In another post, Duda talked about the heiress’s 3rd birthday and lamented the fact that she is away from her family because of work.

“Zoe completes 3 years of life and as you know, I’m on the intense beat of recordings of the new Record TV soap opera and I’m ‘living’ more in recording locations than at home, SP. Long live Zoe!!! I wish you good health and luck my dear daughter”, he wrote.

Duda Nagle wants to raise the family

Zoe’s father, just 2 years old, Duda Nagle recently revealed that he wants to raise his family. Anxious, In a conversation with the Extra newspaper, the actor did not hide that he wants his second child to arrive soon.

“I really want to have more children. But we’re kind of involved in scheduling things, from weekend breaks to pregnancy (laughs)”, he stated, referring to his relationship with Sabrina.

“So much so that Sá got pregnant when I was starting to learn how to use the application that maps the menstrual cycle. I hope it happens soon”, then declared the famous.

Check it out below: