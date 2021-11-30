Editor of Carta Capital’s website says that “contact channels” with Colonel Siqueira “continue to be operational”

*Report updated at 11:36 am with the position of the editor of the website of Carta Capital and new findings

After a journalist from the Forum to find out from a magazine source that Carta Capital would release a report this Tuesday afternoon (30) confirming the death of Sergio Vicente Liotte, who would be responsible for the satirical profile of Coronel Siqueira on Twitter, the website editor, Thais Oliveira, contacted the newsroom to say that the “contact channels” with Colonel Siqueira “continue to be operational”.

“CartaCapital DOES NOT confirm what your report says it does. Furthermore, we never communicated with anyone named Sergio Liotte. Only with the person who, until yesterday, actually had access to the Colonel Siqueira profile. The contact channels that we have maintained with this person since the beginning of the collaboration, at the beginning of last year, are still in operation”, said Thais to Fórum.

The letter would keep in touch with the profile, which publishes a column on the magazine’s website, only by email. What the alleged profile manager is alleging to the magazine is that he excluded Colonel Siqueira’s Twitter and Instagram for fear of repercussions in the case.

To DCM, Patricia, Liotte’s widow, said that the profile was still active because her husband opened the page for other people to publish his tirades. Around 9:30 pm, the profile, which had more than 175,000 followers, was deleted.

The editor-in-chief of Carta Capital, Sérgio Lirio, told Forum’s editor-in-chief, Renato Rovai, that he is in contact with this person to gather all the documentation that she would be the real creator of the channel. And that with all these elements, Carta Capital will do a report. Sérgio does not guarantee that he will reveal the identity of the author of the account, because that would be a breach of confidentiality.

Related news

“Colonel Siqueira comments on the alleged death of Colonel Siqueira”

At 9:31 pm on Monday, the Letter published a text in the column with the title “Coronel Siqueira comments on the alleged death of Colonel Siqueira”. The text says that “it caused a commotion on social networks this Monday 29, rumors of the alleged death of the person who gave life to Colonel Siqueira, a Twitter character who gained fame by satirizing pocketbookism.”

“Siqueira, however, is still very much alive. In conversation with CartaCapital, the person behind the profile says he was taken by surprise by the story. And that even knowing the man appointed as the creator of the character”, says the text.

In another excerpt, the author compared information disclosed by the DCM and even stated that the profile photo “was generated on This Person Does Not Exist, a site that, as the name implies, generates human faces that do not exist through intelligence artificial”.

To DCM, Liotte’s widow said that the character’s face would be that of an uncle, who died in 2018.

understand the controversy

This Monday night (29), the profile on the twitter Colonel Siqueira, famous for publishing as if he were a ardent pocketnarist, denied the information that an alleged creator of the account would have died.

According to the DCM, who chatted with Liotte’s wife, Patricia, the profile was active because her husband opened the page for other people to publish his tirades.

“Whoever is posting more is people from Porto Alegre. I’m short on time. My mother is hospitalized, a serious case”, said Patrícia to DCM.

THE Forum he also got in touch with the Jardim Avelino cemetery, on Caetano Pimentel do Vabo, in São Paulo, and confirmed that a man named Sergio Vicente Liotte will be watched this Tuesday (30), from 10 am to 1 pm.