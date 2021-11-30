Eduardo Costa is denounced for embezzlement by the Public Ministry of MG

posted on 11/29/2021 6:48 PM



(credit: Disclosure)

The Public Ministry of the State of Minas Gerais (MP – MG) denounced country singer Eduardo Costa for the crime of embezzlement.

According to information provided by columnist Fabia Oliveira, from the Em Off portal, the prosecution is still asking for the artist to be sentenced to repair the damage caused by the criminal offence. The complaint takes place at the 12th Public Prosecutor’s Office of Belo Horizonte, presented to the Court last Friday (11/25).

Eduardo entered into a contract of purchase and sale commitment, on July 16, 2015, with two victims, and acquired from them a property in the Bandeirantes neighborhood, capital of Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais, for R$ 9 million.

According to the publication, a part of this amount [R$ 5.625.000,00], Costa ended up in a property located in Piumhi, however, according to the prosecution, the singer intentionally omitted about the fact that it was a “litigious property”, obtaining “illicit advantage”, at the expense of the “victims”.

The property that the sertanejo handed over was the subject of a repossession action combined with construction demolition, since December 2012, and a public civil action, since February 2013, proposed by the Federal Public Ministry, in the face of EC13 Produções Ltda , of which the countryman is a partner.

The Public Ministry reveals that he did not communicate the existence of the actions that existed in progress, neither to the victims nor to the professionals who participated in the negotiations.

denounced partner

According to the columnist, in addition to Leonardo’s former partner, his partner at the company EC13, Gustavo Caetano da Silva, was also denounced, and would have signed as a witness.

For the MP, the businessman actively participated in the negotiations for the closing of the contract, even though he knew of the lawsuits involving the property located in the tourist region of Capitólio, and omitted, intentionally silent, in relation to the situation of possession in order to favor the realization business, obtaining illicit advantage to the detriment of the victims.

“The victims and professionals who directly assisted in the negotiations were kept in error, through artifice and ruse, by the defendants, who omitted such information, so much so that there is no mention of such actions in the concluded contract, stating, on the contrary, that the assets offered would be free and unencumbered of any burden”, says an excerpt of the document, disclosed exclusively by the journalist.

However, the prosecutor reiterates that Gustavo is Eduardo’s brother-in-law and partner, and was the person responsible for the first contacts with the victims.

The owner of the hit Me in Love appeared in the sequence when the parties already showed interest in closing the deal.

“The accused Gustavo Caetano Silva, who is the brother-in-law and partner of the accused Edson at EC13 Produções Ltda, was the one who initially made contact with the victims and the professionals who helped, and actively participated and led the long negotiation carried out until the signing After the initial contacts and identification of the interest of the parties in carrying out the deal, the accused Edson Vander Da Costa Batista began direct participation with the victims in the negotiations that led to the signing of the contract”, issues the document.

In the complaint, the prosecution asks for the conviction of the singer, and his partner, in the company EC13 Produções Ltda, and that they be summoned to accompany the due legal process.

“For the foregoing, having Edson Vander Da Costa Batista and Gustavo Caetano Silva, consciously and voluntarily, perpetrated the conducts typified in article 171, caput and § 2, II, of the Penal Code, the Public Prosecutor’s Office requires that they be cited to accompany the due legal process, so that, after hearing victims and witnesses listed and complied with the other legal formalities, they are, in the end, convicted in the penalties that apply”, concluded the prosecutor Giseli Silveira Penteado.