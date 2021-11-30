Elenice shows her face and hits Barbara

In “Um Lugar Ao Sol”, soap opera shown by Rede Globo, Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) has already shown that she is willing to do anything not to miss out on the good life.

Elenice played a good girl and offered to clean and sell Barbara’s mother’s apartment (Alinne Moraes), but it’s all a coup.

The girl starts selling valuable items to fix the apartment. All this to host Alipio (Isio Ghelman), the rich man she met while traveling to New York.

However, the scam will be very close to being discovered. That’s because Barbara arrives at the site by surprise. “Hey, I didn’t know you were there,” she says.

The scenes are scheduled to air this Tuesday, November 30th.

FIND OUT MORE WHAT HAPPENS IN THE CHAPTER OF A PLACE IN THE SUN

Ravi runs away from Lara. Santiago tells Erica that she can go back to teaching with Luan. With the intention of looking for Ravi, Lara tells Mateus that she will accompany Noca to help her grandmother move to Rio. Rebeca has a therapy session with Ana Virgínia. Erica accepts Santiago’s offer, who proposes to get Luan a scholarship. Lara remembers Christian entering the house where he lived in Rio. Noca gets a job in the kitchen of a restaurant. Lara tells Geize that she needs to find Ravi to understand what happened the night Christian was killed.

