Emílio Dantas surprises him by posing in his twin babies’ room

Actor Emílio Dantas was honored by his wife Fabiula Nascimento in a rare moment in the twins’ room

The actor Emilio Dantas celebrates this Monday, 29, his 39 years old. To celebrate the life of the beloved, the actress Fabula birth honored her husband with a rare record of the actor preparing the room for the arrival of the couple’s twin children, Raul and Roque.

With an emotional caption, Fabiula declared: “Today is the day of the love of my life, Father of our children, partner at all times. Five years ago we intertwined and never let go. We deserve it. We love you so much!”

The passionate click was acclaimed by friends and fans. Writer Tati Bernardi commented: “He is just the most handsome man in Brazil. Only. You really deserve it”. Actress Nanda Costa congratulated her friend: “Long live uncle ‘Milho’”. A netizen celebrated: “You deserve each other and you deserve everything that is happening, lots of love for you and congratulations to daddy of the year.”

In the image, Emilio Dantas appears in a mask and spray paint preparing the details of the painting in the twins’ room. Together since 2016, the couple of actors announced in August this year, precisely on Father’s Day, that they are pregnant.

After almost a year as tentatives, Emílio and Fabiula opted for the in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment. Fabiula, who always had the dream of becoming a mother, had already done the freezing of eggs, even before meeting her husband.

The wait for the couple’s first children is entering the final stretch, Fabiula Nascimento showed off her belly on a sunny day at the pool and celebrated: “Week 30”. Drooling daddy took advantage of the registration to declare himself. “Father’s tastiest things,” he said Emilio Dantas.

Several co-workers and followers exalted the beauty of the image and the moment lived by waiting for Raul and Roque. Also actress Leticia Spiller said: “How beautiful! A blessed hour for you!”. Artist Guta Stresser, on the other hand, said: “Blessed God, what a beautiful belly”.

