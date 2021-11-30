Estádio do Pacaembu will have a luxury hotel and want to attract a wealthy public – 11/30/2021

The concessionaire Allegra Pacaembu and the city of São Paulo announced this Tuesday (30) that part of the building that will be built in the place where the Tobogã used to be will be partially occupied by a luxury hotel dedicated to music. The building will have a rooftop restaurant, a food market on the top floor, the hotel on the two floors below, as well as an art gallery, an innovation hub and a physical recovery center.

In a press release, Allegra Pacaembu called the project “luxury hotel”, a concept that was denied, in an interview, by the CEO of the consortium, Eduardo Barella. According to him, only with infrastructure and furniture, the UMusic Hotels will invest more than R$100 million in the site, extra money from the budget of R$400 million in works that will be paid for by Allegra.

Barella stated that the daily rate of this new hotel, a A joint venture between Universal Music Group and Dakia U-Ventures will vary according to demand. But he defended that Pacaembu seek a wealthy public. For that, he used as a positive example the game between Brazil and Colombia, for the World Cup qualifiers, which had more than R$ 7 million at the box office, but which did not occupy half of the stands at Neo Química Arena.

“The game of Brazil and Colombia there were 22 thousand people. If the average ticket was BRL 27 [como era em média um jogo no Pacaembu], it would have been BRL 592 thousand of income. At Arena Corinthians it was BRL 393 [o tíquete médio] and the box office was R$7.9 million. if we did here with 10 thousand people at BRL 27 and the rest at BRL 800, BRL 900, BRL 1,000, I would have made BRL 7 million box office. I tell you: there is an audience for this,” stated Barella.

The businessman mentions that the Pacaembu, which will have a capacity for 25 thousand people after the demolition of the Tobogã, will continue to have a sector with cheaper admission, but that now it will also seek those who can pay very dearly. “The guy who wanted to have a higher level of hospitality didn’t come to the pacaembu. You won’t take out whoever paid for the cheapest ticket. The fan who can do it, he will do it for real. He will stay at the hotel, already married with a cabin, and the ticket his average goes to R$ 1.5 thousand”, projected Barella.

When the concession was announced, the businessman, who has expertise in the field of temporary structures — he made a good part of the arenas and stands of the Pan American Games in Lima, for example — even stated that, in large games, tubular stands could be erected on the esplanade between the field and the commercial building, expanding the stadium’s capacity.

According to him, the construction of a hotel overlooking the countryside, but whose vision would be covered by these stands, does not prevent the project from going ahead. “If I don’t have capacity at the hotel, I can negotiate with the hotel. I don’t necessarily get plastered,” he said. The forecast is that Pacaembu will be reopened in two years.

Until then, Barella believes that Pacaembu will have difficulties in closing contracts to ensure a minimum number of matches at the stadium, as the clubs are unable to make long-term plans, given the sporting and political uncertainties, with changes of command in the boards. But he was optimistic.

“I can bring Flamengo to play Flamengo and Corinthians here, for example. I can bring a Botafogo, a Sport, a Bahia. Santos will continue to need to play games in São Paulo, where they have fans. What we want to do here is something that comes close to the American concept of bringing the show. You’re not going to pay rent, you’re going to be my partner on match day,” he summed up.