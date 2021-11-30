Even with the PEC of the Precatório, the Union could face R$ 4.8 tri in new charges

BRASÍLIA – The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório was presented by the government in August, after Economy Minister Paulo Guedes discovered a “meteor” that would affect public accounts: the payment of R$ 89.1 billion due to court rulings in 2022, up 62% over this year. But the bill, which can be voted on today by the Senate’s Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ), does not resolve the future flow of court orders, which, according to a survey by the Federal Attorney General (AGU), could add up to BRL 4.8 trillion in the coming years, depending on the pace of the Judiciary.

Among the 14 biggest creditors of the Union, there are state and city halls. Petrobras alone has a precatory of BRL 2.672 billion and another of BRL 196.6 million, a total of BRL 2.868 billion to be received.

Precatory:Health ‘steals’ Social Security’s space in the Union’s total judicial debts

The potential for court decisions to be paid was obtained by the AGU’s monitoring of these expenses. To approve the PEC, senators charge a parliamentary commission to monitor lawsuits against the Union — a work similar to that carried out by the AGU, which since 2016 monitors cases in court on a quarterly basis.

BRL 926 billion in probable risk

According to the organ, there are a universe of 40 million actions against the Union across the country, involving 990 different themes. In the probable risk scenario, where the federal government will hardly win the case and the debt will become a precatory, the value adds up to R$ 926 billion — debt that could be collected at any time, depending on the judgment period, said a technician from the AGU.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

The invisibles of Auxílio Brasil: Maria Nascimento with her daughter, Francisco Vitória. Photo: Hermes de Paula / Agência O Globo Thamires Dias, 26, resident of Santa Cruz, Rio de Janeiro, is raising six children on her own, but only receives Bolsa Família for four of them. Photo: Hermes de Paula / Agência O Globo Mother of six, Gizelia de Oliveira Sebastião, 40, has been waiting since September last year for the results of the investigation that suspended the payment of her emergency aid. Photo: Hermes de Paula / Agência O Globo Indiara dos Santos, 22, a single mother of two girls aged 2 and 4, received emergency aid of R$375 until October. She does not know if she will be included in the R$400 Brazilian Aid. Photo: Hermes de Paula / O Globo Agency The Ministry of Citizenship informed that the Auxílio Brasil program will come into effect in November and that the calendar for the month is maintained. Photo: Hermes de Paula / Agência O Globo Gizelia received R$1,200 Emergency Aid, paid to single mothers, and is now receiving the aid of R$375. Photo: Hermes de Paula / Agência O Globo

In the possible risk scenario, in which the chances of victory and defeat are not predictable, the lawsuits total R$1.2 trillion. In the remote area, where the Union has better prospects for victory, the account is R$2.7 trillion. The AGU system is updated every three months and presented to the National Treasury to compose the so-called fiscal risk.

Portugal: Company wants 300 Brazilians to work and repopulate the city of Pedro Álvares Cabral

The PEC postpones half of the payment of the “meteor” for next year: it would be BRL 45.3 billion in 2022, and BRL 43.8 billion would be for the coming years – or else the creditor will accept some business with the precatório, such as settle debts with the tax authorities or use the value as currency for the payment of licenses, bids and others with the Federal Government.

This was possible with the creation of a sub-ceiling in the Budget for precatório, which will follow the values ​​of 2016, the year in which the spending ceiling was created, corrected for inflation. But, in practice, the deferred amount can be added to new convictions.

GLOBO had access to the highest court orders of 2022 and which the government is seeking to resolve in the PEC due to lack of space in the budget — with the exception of the orders from Fundef, the former fund for basic education, which total R$ 17 billion. The 14 largest court orders totaled, in 2022, R$ 8.7 billion.

Secretary:PEC of Precatório will give ‘margin of maneuver’ even if there is a worsening in the pandemic scenario

alcohol and education

After Petrobras, on the list of creditors, comes Copersucar, of sugar and alcohol, with credit of R$ 2.819 billion. In third is the wholesale company Bemol, with R$ 447 million to be received. Then comes the state of Piauí (R$ 399.8 million); Financial Settlement Fund and Investments in Credit Rights (R$ 392.8 million); Fan Distribuidora Petróleo (R$385.6 million); Verolme Industry (R$304.4 million); Santa Lydia Plant (R$302.9 million); Adriano Ometto Agrícola (R$258.9 million); Sesc (R$254.7 million); Senai (R$234.3 million); and the municipality of Ilhéus (R$212.6 million).

Understand: Why does breaking the spending ceiling affect inflation, the dollar and employment?

The companies mentioned were contacted by GLOBO, but they did not respond to the questioning about the court orders. Usina Santa Lydia and Adriano Ometto were not located. The Sesc replied that it follows the processing of the PEC and that, “in case there is any change in the legislation”, it will evaluate “possible impacts and measures to be adopted.”

The concentration of court orders in the sugar and alcohol sector results from past price fixing. In the case of Fundef, the debt arises from the lack of a complement to the teachers’ salary floor. Both should continue to weigh on expenses for about two years, according to technicians. There are also processes that deal with the remuneration of public servants and expropriations.