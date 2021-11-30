Everything we know about the Galaxy S22 so far

The official launch of the next smartphone in the Galaxy S line, from Samsung, is very close to happening. And, as several details and information about the model ended up leaking on the internet, we already know what to expect from it.

Starting with its appearance — which, as leaked images suggest, should be more “square”. It’s something similar to what we’ve seen in recent years with the Note line, which should be officially discontinued next year.

The screen on the new Galaxy S22 should be flat; with 6.1 inch rounded edges in its standard version. The Plus version is expected to be 6.55 inches and the Ultra 6.81 inches.

Still on the phone’s body, the Galaxy S22 will not only be compatible with the S Pen smart pen — just like the Note line devices — but it should also come with a compartment to accommodate it.

AS Pen is not just a touch pen, it also allows you to issue remote commands, which are recognized by cell phones. This is possible thanks to a gyroscope, which makes it possible for the user to control cameras, the volume of their music, among other things, from pre-established movements by Samsung.

As shown by some leaked images more recently, the back of the device will not come with a rectangular module to house the camera, as in the S21. The content of the photos shows a cleaner look, which distances itself a little from smartphones from competing companies that are betting on a rectangular module to position cameras and other sensors on the back of phones — such as Google’s Pixel 6, for example. However, some older leaks show the opposite: in some photos, a “P” shaped module can be seen on the back of the phone (as you can see in the screenshot in this post).

Good processing power should be a key feature of the new-generation S-line model. The leaks indicate that the smartphone will ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 998 chip — which should positively affect the mobile experience. In Brazil, the Galaxy S22 should be launched with the Exynos 2200, a mobile device processor manufactured by Samsung itself, and which has a performance very similar to the Snapdragon.

The entry-level model and Plus version should come equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come in versions with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and 256GB and 512GB of internal storage.

The battery promises to be a critical point in the next version, as it should have less charge capacity than the current version of the device — which has 4,000 mAh in the most basic version and 4,800 in the Ultra version. The new versions are expected to be released with 3700 mAh and 4,600 mAh, respectively.