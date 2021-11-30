Falling stocks, PEC of Precatório and unemployment data; see these and more issues that will move the market

Stock exchanges operate in a fall this morning after statements by the CEO of the pharmaceutical company Moderna, Stephane Bancel, to the Financial Times, who hope that existing vaccines will be less effective against Ômicron.

In the second, Bancel had told the network CNBC that can take months before a specific vaccine against the variant is developed and distributed.

Today, Fed President Jerome Powell and Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury, are expected to participate in the US Congress, when they should speak, according to information already released, that the Ômicron variant represents a threat to the US economy and worsens inflation outlook, which is already uncertain.

Here, the vote is scheduled for the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the PEC dos Precatórios, starting at 9 am. If approved, the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco, promises to take it to the Plenary on Thursday (2).

Among the indicators, emphasis on employment data. The IBGE informs PNAD with the unemployment rate for September, at 9:00 am, with a Refinitiv projection of 12.7%, while the October Caged data will come out at 3:30 pm.

In addition, the government releases public sector data at 9:30 am, with Refinitiv expecting a surplus of R$ 34.15 billion in the primary result.

Finally, President Jair Bolsonaro must sign a form of affiliation with the PL, for which he can run for President in 2022.

1. Worldwide exchanges

U.S

US futures indices retreat this Tuesday morning, reversing the high of the previous day, still focusing on the new Ômicron variant of Covid, which has already been detected in more than 12 countries, leading many to restrict travel.

On Sunday, MD Angelique Coetzee, one of the first to warn of Ômicron, told the BBC that so far patients with the variant have had “extremely mild symptoms”.

But the World Health Organization has said that it should take weeks to understand how the variant affects diagnoses, therapies and vaccines.

On Monday, world exchanges advanced after US President Joe Biden ruled out the possibility that new lockdowns and more travel restrictions would be instituted.

Among the indicators, at 12:00, consumer confidence for November comes out, with Refinitiv’s expectation of 110.9 points.

Rates in the United States at 7:00 am (GMT):

Dow Jones Future (USA), -1.32%

S&P 500 Future (USA), -1.05%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.48%

Asia

The main Asian stocks closed on Tuesday, with investors paying attention to the Ômicron, with a negative highlight for Kospi, from South Korea.

Data released on Tuesday indicated that manufacturing activity in China as measured by the official Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) rose unexpectedly, to 50.1 points, above the expectation of analysts consulted by the international news agency Reuters, of 49 .6 points. Any plateau above 50 indicates expansion; below, retraction.

Stock exchange closing in Asia:

Nikkei (Japan), -1.63% (closed)

Shanghai SE (China), +0.03% (closed)

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -1.58% (closed)

Kospi (South Korea), -2.42% (closed)

Europe

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all the main sectors of 17 European countries, retreated 1.2%, with a negative highlight for the automobile sector. All major exchanges and major sectors retreat. France’s GDP released on Tuesday indicated a 3% increase quarter-on-quarter, and inflation rose at an annual rate of 3.4%.

European Indices at 7am:

FTSE 100 (UK), -1.42%

Dax (Germany), -1.5%

CAC 40 (France), -1.14%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -1.63%

Commodities

Iron ore futures jumped nearly 10% amid optimism as stockpiles replenished at Chinese steelmakers, bolstered by heightened risk appetite in global markets. Oil prices are down more than 3% after the CEO of Moderna said that existing vaccines should be less resistant to Ômicron.

See the quotes:

WTI Oil, -2.77%, at $68 a barrel

Brent Oil, -2.85%, at US$ 71.35 a barrel

Iron ore (Dalian exchange futures): +2.44%, at 609.5 yuan (US$95.65; USD/CNY = 6.37)

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is back down with fears for Ômicron and more issues that will move the crypto market today.

Bitcoin, -1.3%, to US$ 56,661.06

2. Precatory

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said on Monday that the PEC of precatoria should be voted on by the House’s plenary on Thursday, 2. The proposal is scheduled for vote on Tuesday at the Committee on Constitution and Justice ( CCJ).

The date mentioned by Pacheco represents a delay in relation to the initial expectation of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), which was to settle the vote in the Senate this Tuesday. The Executive, however, is still looking for votes to consolidate the necessary score, of 49 favorable votes in the plenary.

The proposal intends to give the Executive room to put into practice the social program Auxílio Brasil in the average amount of R$ 400 to replace Bolsa Família, and the government’s intention is for its approval to take place in time to allow payment of the aid before Christmas .

The text to be voted on is authored by senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), leader of the government at the Casa. He made changes to the proposal sent by the Chamber, with the intention of alleviating resistance.

The changes include the definition of Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400 as a permanent social program, and the linking of the fiscal space to be opened with the proposal –more than R$ 100 billion – to expenses with the new social program, the social security expenditures and constitutional minimums for education and health, among other points.

3. IR and “secret budget”

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said on Monday that the decision on the reform of the Income Tax will be for next year. The government was pressing for approval of the proposal to finance Auxílio Brasil, but it did not get support from the Casa.

In order to implement the Brazilian Aid of R$ 400, the opinion of the PEC dos Precatórios in the Senate eliminates the need for the project to present a source of financing, contrary to the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF). In his speech, Pacheco defended a broader tax reform and said that the measure is urgent, but considered that reflection on the content of the changes is necessary. Unlike the reform of the Income Tax, the president of the Senate reinforced his bet on approving the new Refis in 2021. The text is in the Chamber.

secret budget

Newspaper cover stories The State of São Paulo and The globe they point out that the Chamber and Senate decided to keep the “secret budget”, a mechanism by which congressmen receive billionaire transfers that they distribute in their electoral strongholds with less accountability. The “secret budget” has become an important tool in negotiations between government and Congress.

According to the newspaper, the resources could exceed R$ 16 billion in 2022. On Monday, deputies and senators approved a resolution that hides the names of those who benefited from the distribution of resources in 2020 and 2021, defying the decision of the Supreme Court. Transparency is only valid from now on.

4. Covid Balance

In the second (29th), the moving average of deaths by Covid in 7 days in Brazil was 227, a drop of 7% compared to the level of 14 days before. In just one day, 114 deaths were recorded.

The moving average of new cases in 7 days was 9,164, which represents a drop of 6% compared to the level of 14 days before. In just one day, 4,239 cases were registered.

The number of people who received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid in Brazil reached 158,839,084, equivalent to 74.46% of the population. The second dose or the single dose vaccine was given to 133,190,157 people, or 62.44% of the population. The booster dose was given to 16,067,524 people, 7.53% of the population.

In an interview published this Tuesday in the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, the president of Pfizer in Brazil, Marta Díez, stated that the new contract with the Ministry of Health provides for the delivery of vaccines adapted to new variants of the coronavirus. This will ensure the delivery of Ômicron-adapted vaccines.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

THE Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) announced yesterday (29) the beginning of the binding phase related to the full sale of its participation in the Catuá Field.

The field belongs to the BC-60 Exploratory Block, located in the Campos Basin, in Espírito Santo.

The state-owned company also signed contracts with SBM Offshore to charter and provide services for the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão, in the Mero field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt.

Petrobras also confirmed, through a statement, the information that it expects to distribute between US$ 60 billion and US$ 70 billion in dividends between 2022 and 2026.

Anima Education (ANIM3)

Ânima signed an investment agreement with DNA Capital that will result in an investment of R$ 1 billion in Inspirali, a subsidiary of the company, and a corresponding participation of DNA Capital in Inspirali equivalent to 25.0% of its share capital.

Yes (SIMH3)

Simpar shareholders (SIMH3) approved the incorporation of all shares issued by CS INFRA by the company. This approval will give Simpar indirect control of Ciclus – the company responsible for one of the largest waste management and recovery operations in Latin America.

As a result of the reorganization, the following will be issued in favor of the JSP holding: 23,010,721 new Simpar shares; and subscription bonus of up to 32,084,167 new Simpar shares.

(With Estadão Content and Reuters)

