Family paid more than R$1.6 million for Liam Payne’s show at 15th birthday party

Entrepreneurs Marcelo Rocha da Silva and Giselle Callegari disbursed more than R$ 1.6 million to hire the British singer-songwriter, ex-One Direction, for the 15th birthday celebration of daughter Amanda Callegari, in Goiânia, Goiás. of the party, which looked like a super event, which took place last Saturday (27), were published on social networks and went viral.

According to one of the agents representing the artist, Liam Payne’s fee for private events in the United States has values ​​between US$ 150 thousand and US$ 299 thousand (something between R$ 843 thousand and R$ 1.6 million). For private parties in other countries, prices are higher, as they also include air transport and accommodation expenses for the team.

Liam Payne sings alongside a Brazilian birthday girl at a 15th birthday party in Goiás Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

What’s more, in locations outside the US, rates, which are determined based on a number of factors, “may change without notice,” the agency says. “Prices generally vary depending on circumstances, including the duration of the performance and the venue,” warns the agency.

Since Saturday (27), speculations about the international star’s paycheck have generated engagement on social media. Liam Payne left Brazil last Sunday (28), discreetly. On Twitter, fans reported that they tried to follow the star on his way to the airport in Goiânia, but failed.

Amanda Callegari dances a waltz with her father at a party: private event went viral on the internet Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Party becomes a topic on the networks

In addition to promoting a concert by Liam Payne, the 15th birthday party for young Brazilian Amanda Callegari also featured performances by Felipe Araújo, Zeeba and musician and DJ Bruno Martini. The event had a sushi rotating table, as well as decoration with fountains in the center of the tables.

Amanda Callegari (center), between the country, administrators Marcelo Rocha da Silva and Giselle Callegari Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Parents of Amanda Callegari, Marcelo Rocha da Silva and Giselle Callegari are partners and founders of the company Las do Brasil, headquartered in Aparecida de Goiânia, which carries out the wholesale drug trade. Both also manage the company Bio Scie, which specializes in the manufacture of pharmaceutical inputs and the import and distribution of laboratory products.

Decoration of tables at Amanda Callegari’s party: fountains in the center of the tables Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

According to people close to him, Marcelo started his career as a salesman, later becoming a distributor until he structured his own business, which is currently expanding. The 40th birthday of Giselle Callegari, in March 2019, was also celebrated with pomp, in a party with the right to a concert by the duo César Menotti & Fabiano.