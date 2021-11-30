fans call for end of crossplay after cheats increase

Infinite Halo it will only be released on the 9th, but one of its main assets, the free multiplayer mode, has been released in beta testing since the last day 15th. .

A solution request that is becoming more and more common on social media is simply the suspension of crossplay. As matches can host both Xbox and PC players, in theory, it would be easier for the latter to implement modifiers or hacks that give unfair advantages.

Gamers are asking developer 343 to include an “on/off” tweak option in crossplay so that Xbox owners can not get involved with PC hackers.

Among the most common cheats are bots that facilitate aiming, infinite ammo, and viewing or shooting through walls. There are also reports that some hacks turn off replay options to make it difficult to record the cheat on video. Halo Infinite has not implemented the so-called “killcams” – replays that occur right after a kill, often used in other games for reporting cheats.

On the biggest Halo forum on Reddit, there are several other complaints, as well as more obvious suggestions on how to alleviate the problem. Many regret, for example, that there is not yet a report button in the game itself. The only official channel would be through the Xbox app, but that’s not as accessible (and players using Halo Infinite via Steam, for example, probably don’t even have the app).

The way out, for now, is to try to make noise on social media – which doesn’t look good for the game’s marketing as its official release approaches.

FOLLOW THE START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol