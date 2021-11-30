Father Fábio de Melo undergoes surgery and shares an emotional report with the faithful

Last Sunday (28), Father Fábio de Melo underwent delicate surgery. With lacerations to a tendon in his biceps, he needed an operation and shared with his followers and faithful how this affected his emotional health. The priest gave details about the procedure through an emotional account on his Instagram profile.

According to Father Fábio de Melo, along with the laceration of the tendon in the short head of the biceps, “ligures that are not corporeal” were also torn. He explains that, for 20 days, he lived with intense pain that seriously affected his emotions.

“For physical lacerations, doctors. For emotional lacerations, friends. And when do we find the 2 on the same face? It was like that with me. I lived with the partial laceration for 20 days, but it didn’t work anymore. In the last 10, I had the exquisite guidance of dear Paulo Muzy [médico que o tratou]“, he reports.

Father Fábio de Melo emphasizes that the doctor helped him to understand the injury and what could be done to treat it. “With him, I learned about the injury, shared the anxieties, walked the paths from within. Suddenly, the “just known” started asking me: “and how are you feeling today?” From the aching arm to the pain of anxiety, everything was shared. Daily prose has bonded the friendship. The acquaintance became my friend”, he details.

“I was on a pilgrimage, he knew. The risk of a permanent rupture terrified me, but his attention, his affection for me, made me put my attention on the solution he proposed. It worked.”, adds the priest.

After the post, Father Fábio de Melo also received the affection of friends, fans and faithful. Among these, famous friends such as Angelica, Giovanna Antonelli, Nany People, Astrid Fontenelle, Sabrina Sato, Marcos Mion, among others. Altogether, the priest’s post received more than 900,000 likes and has already accumulated nearly 28,000 comments and recovery wishes.