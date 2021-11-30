Father is acquitted after spending two years in prison accused of killing his eight-month-old son | Petrolina and Region

For two years and 14 days, 24-year-old construction worker Dorgival José da Silva Junior was imprisoned, accused of killing his son, a baby just eight months old. The child died in October 2019, in the house where he lived with his parents and twin brother, in the Nova Vida 1 neighborhood, in Petrolina, Sertão de Pernambuco. Last Thursday (25), after 12 hours of trial in the city court, the defense of Dorgival managed to prove his innocence – the child, according to a private investigation requested by the family, died asphyxiated by his own vomit. The decision brought relief to the heart of teacher Maria Luzinete Gomes.

The day after the verdict, the mother, who had always believed in her son’s innocence, was at the door of Dr. Edvaldo Gomes prison. 744 days later, Dona Luzinete and Dorgival embraced, without bars around them and the feeling that justice had been done. See the video above.

1 out of 4 Dorgival José da Silva Junior and his mother, Maria Luzinete. She struggled to prove her son’s innocence — Photo: Emerson Rocha / g1 Petrolina Dorgival José da Silva Junior and his mother, Maria Luzinete. She struggled to prove her son’s innocence — Photo: Emerson Rocha / g1 Petrolina

The resumption of freedom began with the payment of a promise made by them. Mother and son walked 25 km, for almost 7 hours, from the prison to the house of Dona Luzinete, which is on the N1, rural area of ​​Petrolina.

“People said: ‘you at this age, go on foot, 25 km?’. I used to say that this was not enough. Bad was two years of waiting. Six hours, seven hours on foot, 25 km, is nothing”, says Maria Luzinete.

To reach the end of the 25 km walk, it is necessary to go back until the morning of October 20, 2019, when the family’s history changed. “When we woke up and went to make the boys’ milk, we noticed that one of our children was not breathing. We called Samu, to find out what had happened. Samu arrived, saw the child and, unfortunately, there was nothing else to be done”, recalls Dorgival.

On the night of little Douglas Ravi’s death, in the family home were Dorgival, the child’s mother, Douglas’ twin brother and the nanny. All asleep after returning from a birthday party. After Samu found the baby’s death, the police were called. “The investigation was carried out and then we were taken to the police station to give a statement”, says the father.

It didn’t take long for Dorgival to be considered a suspect in the crime. According to the defense attorney, Marcílio Rubens, the technical expert, who was at the family’s house, detected that Douglas suffered direct asphyxia – caused by the obstruction of the airways -, which caused his death.

“The initial signs were the presence of human blood on a shirt worn by Dorgival, the day before the baby’s death. This shirt was located by the forensics and, after verifying that the blood belonged to the baby, there was the supposition that the father would have committed the crime. As a result, his arrest was determined”, explains the lawyer.

2 of 4 Attorney Marcílio Rubens acted in Dorgival’s defense — Photo: Emerson Rocha / g1 Petrolina Attorney Marcílio Rubens acted in Dorgival’s defense — Photo: Emerson Rocha / g1 Petrolina

Dorgival was arrested on November 4, 14 days after his son’s death. A situation he never imagined going through. “I never thought that besides the pain of losing my son, I would be arrested for it. I was really surprised.”

While he spent his days in prison, outside the family struggled to prove his innocence. For the lawyer, the action of family members was crucial to the outcome of the case..

“What contributed greatly, resulting from their own effort, financial sacrifice made by the family, which is a simple family, but which did not undertake to pay for a particular expertise, to go in search of other evidence, under penalty of a sacrifice made by them, but that it allowed a counterproof in relation to the evidence initially produced and the questioning about this evidence, demonstrating that there were investigative flaws”.

During the trial, the Public Ministry also asked for the acquittal of Dorgival, considering that the evidence would be insufficient to support the conviction. The defense claimed that the cause of death was not stranglehold, as well as that the father could not be the author of any violence against the child. Through private expertise paid by Dorgival’s family, Douglas Ravi has been proven to have died after choking on his own vomit.

From the dream of being a father to the nightmare in prison

Being a father has always been part of Dorgival’s plans. When he found out that his wife was pregnant with twins, he says that “it was the greatest joy in the world”.

“I had the dream of being a father, and discovering I was twins was a blessing in our lives. I was very happy, very blessed by God, to have my children”.

Ravi’s death and imprisonment turned the family’s life upside down. In addition to his freedom and his dead son, Dorgival lost the first years of his living son, his marriage and his job.

“I could not sleep. In addition to having lost my son, I was taken to that place. I don’t wish anyone. I lost my job, all the time I spent there, away from my other son. I didn’t have the opportunity to follow the growth of my other son. The dream of being a father. I was prevented from following my son’s growth”, regrets Dorgival.

While struggling to prove Dorgival’s innocence, the family had to live with false news about the child’s death. For Emerson Gomes, even in prison, his brother always wanted to discover the truth about the child’s death.

3 of 4 Maria Luzinete and her children, Dorgival and Emerson — Photo: Emerson Rocha / g1 Petrolina Maria Luzinete and her children, Dorgival and Emerson — Photo: Emerson Rocha / g1 Petrolina

“I wanted to know what happened and it was what he wanted most too. So he didn’t bother so much about being trapped. Despite all the difficulties, the whole process, he wanted to find out what happened to his son. Due [a] so many lies and poorly told stories, I know that many people around us believed that this had happened.”

According to lawyer Marcílio Rubens, given that Dorgival’s acquittal was also requested by the Public Ministry, the tendency is for there to be no appeal. Free from the accusations, the father only thinks about starting life over. Dorgival said that when he learned he would be released, he had only one thought.

“See my other son. God has done everything so that I can take care of him, make up for lost time”.

4 of 4 Maria Luzinete and her son Dorgival — Photo: Emerson Rocha / g1 Petrolina Maria Luzinete and her son Dorgival — Photo: Emerson Rocha / g1 Petrolina

Religious, Maria Luzinete made the rosary her faithful companion during her son’s days of imprisonment. Visits to the prison were constant, even during the pandemic, when the entry of visitors was prohibited. She was guided by her love for her children, which she never gave up fighting for justice. Now the mother hopes that Dorgival can start over.

“I hope that someone can give my son an opportunity and see him as a good citizen, to help him get a job. He has a child to raise”, he says.

The sacrifice to prove Dorgival’s innocence, according to the lawyer, cost the family around R$50,000. The money was invested in the elaboration of the complementary expertise and in the search for other evidence. Despite the debts, the mother does not regret it. “The most difficult thing of all was his absence.”

Also according to Marcílio Rubens, with Dorgival’s innocence confirmed, the family can file damages against the State and the media that published false news about the case.

“Social retraction, even if it takes place in part, will hardly take place as a whole, due to the difficulty of reaching the same people who had the news [de que Dorgival cometeu crime] initially. What is sought is to reconstitute, in a minimal way, the dignity of this family, to bring back what was lost, in part, because nothing will return to Dorgival the loss of living with a surviving son during these two years and 14 days, the life he lost to build”, says the lawyer, adding:

“What we expect is minimal repair. Errors of this nature should serve as an example so that new mistakes are not made, so that judgment is not rushed in relation to people before the actual maturation of the facts”.