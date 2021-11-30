Father suspected of killing his four children, all under the age of 12, arrested in the US

LOS ANGELES — A father, suspected of having killed his four children and the children’s grandmother, was interrogated in police custody this Monday in California, in the United States. The man was identified as 29-year-old Germarcus David, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The four children, under the age of 12, died at the scene of the crime, a house in the small town of Lancaster, near Los Angeles.

The children’s 50-year-old grandmother was also killed in the same incident on Sunday night.

All victims had gunshot wounds to the upper body, police said the case shocked local residents.

“This is not something I would have thought would happen in the neighborhood. They are a beautiful family – said a neighbor to “ABC”. – This is sad. It’s crazy.

Suspected in the death of four children in California, USA, he was identified as their father, Germarcus David, 29 years old Photo: Reproduction / ABC

The Los Angeles county sheriff said bail for Germarcus was set at $2 million.

The Los Angeles Times also reported that David is a security guard whose firearms license has been cancelled.

The newspaper interviewed Waki ​​Jones, who said he was responsible for transporting his two oldest children, Amaya, 12, and Demarcus, 9, for years.

“Amaya was a sweet girl. . . . She has always protected her brother,” Jones told the Los Angeles Times. – It’s unbelievable. I can’t believe they died.

Gun violence is a big problem in the United States, fueled by a loose legal framework and an abundance of guns, according to activists.

Attempts to restrict gun ownership are thwarted by a powerful pro-gun minority, which insists the US constitution guarantees the right to be armed.