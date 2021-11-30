Federal government signs contract with Pfizer for over 100 million doses

posted on 11/29/2021 1:01 PM



The federal government signed a new contract with Pfizer/BioNTech this Monday (29/11) for the drugmaker to provide another 100 million doses of the vaccine against covid-19. The doses will be delivered in 2022 from a monthly schedule starting in January. The contract allows the Brazilian government to request an additional 50 million doses, bringing the total number of immunizers to 150 million.

The document was signed at the Hospital Martagão Gesteira, in Salvador (BA), with the presence of the ministers of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and of Citizenship, João Roma.

“The agreement with Pfizer to acquire another 100 million doses is a reaffirmation of the Bolsonaro government’s commitment to ending the covid-19 pandemic,” said Queiroga, who argued that the federal government was not late in purchasing vaccines against the covid-19.

The president of Pfizer Brasil, Marta Díez, was also present at the event and commented on the new phase of the partnership. “We are very honored to continue our partnership with the Brazilian government, thus allowing for the immunization of the country’s population over the next year,” he said.

The vaccine against Pfizer’s covid-19, called Comirnaty, was the first to be registered in Brazil by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The American pharmaceutical has already delivered more than 130 million doses of the vaccine to Brazil, and will provide another 70 million doses by the end of the year.