Federal Police investigate fraud in the DF with high-cost drugs

posted on 11/30/2021 9:34 AM / updated on 11/30/2021 10:02 AM



(credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

The Federal Police started, this Tuesday (11/30), an investigation with the objective of combating a fraud scheme in the delivery of high-cost medicines acquired with the use of public money for people with rare diseases through legal actions.

Called Operation Rarus, the PF serves eight search warrants in São Paulo and the Federal District issued by the 12th Federal Criminal Court of Brasília.

The investigations, which had the support of the Federal Comptroller General (CGU), show that, between 2015 and 2018, the lawsuits were sponsored by a pharmaceutical industry that used a patient association to induce doctors to prescribe their products.

Investigators are also investigating the existence of patients who did not even have the medical indication for the use of such drugs and whether there is involvement of directors of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in acts of corruption.

Those involved will be liable for the crimes of active corruption, passive corruption and violation of functional secrecy. The penalties provided for vary from 12 to 18 years of imprisonment.

With information from the Federal Police