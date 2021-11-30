Felipe Neto has revealed bank account balance and leaves everyone with their jaws dropped

Felipe Neto showed the amount you currently have in your bank account and left everyone surprised. One of the richest youtubers, he even revealed what he does with the money he earns.

During interaction with followers on his Instagram Stories, Felipe decided to end the curiosity of an internet user who wanted to know how much he has in his bank account. he then exposed the value and surprised for having almost nothing.

However, the influencer explained himself and said that he does not leave money in the account. “Guys, this business of asking for a print of the account… money doesn’t stay in the account. There’s BRL 178 in my [conta bancária]“, he said, showing the printout of the bank account to prove it.

But Felipe regretted having entered the bank account, as he saw the credit card statement. “Fuck you guys made me see the card statement”, he stated.

Felipe Neto talks about health

A few months ago Felipe went to social media and vented about his mental health during treatment against covid-19. He said he was more irritated after contracting the disease.

“The biggest symptom of this Covid shit is being anger.. Yes, anger. I can’t explain it, I don’t know if it’s on the official symptoms list or if it’s a psychological consequence of the disease. I just saw that another superhero movie is coming out and I started cursing friends on Whatsapp. Out of the blue“, reported.

YouTuber stated that the disease brought him stress. “I don’t even know why I’m pissed off that another superhero movie is coming out. I like superhero movies, I see almost everyone. I just saw that another one was going to come out, with countless heroes, I got an absurd hatred, an anger, I can’t explain what this shit is*. And now I’m laughing, but I’m put*”, he said.

Felipe Neto confessed that he even talked to doctors specialized in the area. “I had an appointment with my doctor, he said that Covid is, yes, related to several psychological symptoms, directly or indirectly, especially for those who already have problems and take medication, like me. I’ve never been so angry in my life for the dumbest reasons in the world“, he said.

At the time, the influencer decided to move away from Twitter because of his unbalanced psychological. “But seriously, Covid is messing with my psyche a lot. Depression was profoundly intensified. Inexplicable spasms of anger. I spent the weekend barely moving and I don’t quite remember what happened. As I’m still unstable, I’m going to avoid Twitter a little bit”, closed Felipe Neto.