Fernanda Medrado says she would stay with Arcrebiano

Fernanda Medrado, former participant of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), who rang the bell and dropped out of the program at the beginning of the season, said she would stay with Arcrebiano and took the opportunity to criticize Gui Araujo, the tenth eliminated.

In an interview with Maurício Meirelles on “Foi Mau” (RedeTV!), Medrado revealed that the former participant of “BBB 21” (TV Globo), caught his attention in the rural reality:

There are beautiful people there, who called my attention. I think he’s a guy super cute, but with his mouth closed, not saying much. There are things he says that I don’t agree with. Fernanda Medrado

In the chat, the rapper also criticized a psychophobic speech by Gui Araujo, who mocked the depression of Valentina Francavilla, the ninth eliminated, during a dynamic, in an attempt to silence the ex-girl.

People’s depression is not to be played with. Anyone who has never had it doesn’t know what it is, is not obliged to accept it, nor to live the pain together, but is obliged to respect and close your mouth if it doesn’t concern you. What he did to her, to me, was unacceptable. Fernanda Medrado

“It’s bland, unsalted, unsweetened, unseasoned. Papinho mequetrefe. If it says that inside, it’s worse outside. There’s no saying that inside everything is very intense,” the singer said.

“Foi Mau” with Fernanda Medrado goes on air today, at 10:30 pm, on RedeTV!.