Fernanda Montenegro gets emotional when she returns to the Studios to record a year-end vignette with Fernanda Torres | TV & Famous

The return of Fernanda Montenegro, our 92-year-old star, to Estúdios Globo, after an isolated period due to the pandemic, was emotional. She and Fernanda Torres got together, shaking hands and in an atmosphere of reunion, for the recording of the station’s year-end campaign, which will be launched on December 1st. O gshow brings this record firsthand for you!
The newest immortal at the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL) described the feeling of returning home:
“We were waiting for a moment like this to go back to the studios. I, at least, have been living in these studios for over 40 years, so to come back here is to start life over,” said Fernandona.
Notice this reunion full of emotion and meaning!
Actress and writer Fernanda Torres reinforced the importance of this year’s theme, which is the reunion: “Everyone is deserving a happy new year, a better new year.”
“We realize what it means to go back to the studios, on this side of the camera, as well as on the other side. We need a return with faith in life and the return of art culture in this country.”
In addition to mother and daughter, another powerful duo joined the Studios. Erika Januza and Isis Valverde participated, beautifully, in the campaign, which brings a new arrangement with varied evolutions of rhythms for the already traditional music.
