FGTS review remains open for all this year-end

The end of the year is approaching and it seems unlikely that the FGTS Review will be defined yet in 2021 and, with that, the window of opportunity remains open for all who had deposits in the fund since 1999 until today to file their requests for revision of the correction. monetary policy.

Even those who have already withdrawn money from the guarantee fund can do the calculation and apply.

The startup LOIT, which offers the calculator, explains that the values ​​can vary a lot depending on the salary and the time of deposits, but that the global average of the approximately two hundred thousand calculations already carried out on the platform is close to R$10 thousand per person.

The calculation is made from the FGTS extracts that can be obtained from the CAIXA FGTS application, available for Android and iOS smartphones. The system automatically reads all entries and monetary corrections applied that are currently based on the TR (reference rate) and exchanges this correction index for an indicator such as the IPCAe that tracks inflation in the period.

The result is the amount to be corrected if the action under discussion in the STF is upheld as expected by everyone. Similar decisions have already been taken on issues such as the payment of court orders and labor debts.

It is important, for those who have values ​​to request, to file a request before the action is judged, as it is also expected that the decision is to change the mechanism only for the future. Whoever has a process preceding the decision will have more chances of also receiving the past, which is precisely the value of the calculation.

It is the ADI-5090 which calls for the unconstitutionality of using the TR for the correction of the FGTS since it brings losses to the citizen’s equity, being below the real inflation of the economy.

This action has been awaiting judgment for over 5 years and was on the agenda for 2021 and again has not been resolved, and it is unlikely that there will be an outcome this year.

The expectation is for 2022, which will also be a complicated year with the continuation of the economic crisis, uncertainties about the end of the pandemic and, above all, general elections in the country. The scenario can hinder or speed up voting on the topic, it is not possible to predict what will happen.

The fact is that workers gained some more time to file their requests before the decision throughout 2021 and there are still millions of people who did not take a stand, running the risk of being left out and not receiving the amounts of the past.

Lawyers specialized in the subject continue working with this thesis and adding clients with requests for revision of the FGTS so that they safeguard the possibility of gain in the next year or when the ADI is voted.

