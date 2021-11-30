FII Center: Ifix rises 0.88%, highest rise in more than 4 months

(Tzido/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – Ifix – the index of the most traded funds on the Stock Exchange – gave a relief to investors and recovered part of the losses of the last few days. In the session this Monday (29), the indicator closed with a strong high, of 0.88%, at 2,563 points. It was the biggest rise of Ifix since the 13th of July, when the index rose 0.93%. In the month, the indicator accumulates fall of 4.13% and, in the year, 10.67%.

Investors started the week with an eye on indicators and projections for inflation in the country. The financial market raised, for the 34th consecutive week, its projections for the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), this time from 10.12% to 10 .15% (read more along the REIT Center).

The IGP-M (General Price Index – Market) decelerated in November, recording a positive variation of 0.02%. In October, the indicator increased by 0.64%, according to data from the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV). The IGP-M is known as “rent inflation” as it is often used as an index in lease contracts.

With the result of November, the IGP-M accumulates high of 16.77% in 2021. In 12 months, the index rises 17.89%. In November last year, the indicator rose 3.28% and totaled an increase of 24.52% in 12 months.

“Despite the increases registered for diesel and gasoline at the refinery, the declines in the prices of large commodities favored the maintenance of inflation for the producer in negative territory”, says André Braz, coordinator of price indices at FGV. From October to November, the price of diesel fluctuated from 6.6% to 9.96%. Gasoline ranged from 2.79% to 10.17%.

In relation to the large commodities, iron ore was the highlight, accentuating the drop in recent months from -8.47% to -15.15%. Soybeans also decelerated, from -0.18% to -2.85%, and corn, from -4.52% to -5.00%, between October and November.

This Monday’s biggest highs (29):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) VIFI11 Vinci Financial Instruments Titles and Val. Mob. 6.64 HGRU11 CSHG Urban Income Hybrid 4.56 KISU11 KILIMA Titles and Val. Mob. 4.23 PATC11 Homeland Corporate Buildings Corporate Slabs 4.09 GGRC11 GGR Covepi Income Logistics 3.93

This Monday’s biggest casualties (29):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) HABT11 Habitat II Titles and Val. Mob. -0.76 XPCM11 XP Corporate Macae Corporate Slabs -0.71 AIEC11 Autonomy Buildings Corporate Slabs -0.63 PORD11 Polo Receivables Titles and Val. Mob. -0.59 VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest Titles and Val. Mob. -0.55

Evaluation points to an increase of more than 11% in CSHG Prime Offices assets, Caixa SEQ receives a proposal of R$9.5 million per property

Check out the latest information disclosed by real estate funds in relevant facts:

Revaluation of CSHG Prime Offices (HGPO11) properties shows appreciation of more than 11%

Credit Suisse carried out the annual valuation of the properties of the real estate funds it manages and the assets showed different trends. According to relevant facts released on Friday (26), the study was carried out by CBRE Consultoria do Brasil.

The highlight of the valuations was the properties of the fund CSHG Prime Offices (HGPO11), which had their value increased by 12.31% compared to the book value of the assets. The index represents a positive impact of 11.67% on the equity value of the fund’s share, based on the closing date of October 29, 2021.

The fund’s portfolio comprises two assets in the Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima region, in São Paulo: the Metropolitan building, with 10 thousand square meters of gross leasable area (GLA), and the Platinum, with 2,300 square meters.

The assets of the CSHG Real Estate fund (HGRE11) showed an opposite trend. According to the revaluation report, the value of the properties decreased by 1.65%. The adjustment represents an impact of 1.58% less on the equity value of the fund’s share.

CSHG Real Estate’s portfolio comprises 19 real estate assets spread over four states: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul. The properties total a GLA of almost 200 thousand square meters.

With a slightly more accentuated reduction, the asset value of the Castello Branco Office Park fund (CBOP11), the Jatobá building, close to the Presidente Castelo Branco highway, in São Paulo, was reduced by 6.68% by CBRE Consultoria.

The revaluation represents a negative variation of approximately 6.60% in the equity value of the fund’s quota, also based on the closing date of October 29, 2021.

REC (RELG11) revises criteria for the fourth issuance of shares

In a statement to the market, last week, the fund REC Logística (RELG11) announced changes in the fourth issue of the fund’s shares, announced on November 11th. The unit issue price went from R$95.84 to R$70.31. Currently, the REC share is traded at around R$73.00 on the Stock Exchange.

To guarantee the initial value of the offer, of R$ 150 million, the fund also increased the number of shares that will be issued.

Caixa SEQ (CXTL11) receives a proposal of R$9.5 million per property in Itapevi

The Caixa SEQ Logística fund received a new proposal for the sale of the property located on Avenida Portugal, in Itapevi (SP). The interested party is RDL Administração e Empreendimentos, which operates in real estate leasing, with an offer of R$9.5 million.

Caixa SEQ is evaluating the other aspects of the proposal received and, if applicable, must call a General Meeting to decide, with the shareholders, the future of the business.

With 694 shareholders, the fund managed by Caixa Econômica Federal operates in the acquisition of properties in the logistics segment for capital gain on future sales or rental income.

In addition to the 6,600 square meter space in Itapevi, the fund also has two other assets in Duque de Caxias and Macaé, both in the State of Rio de Janeiro.

Real estate turnover: financial market raises projection for inflation and e-commerce rises 15% on Black Friday

Financial Market raises inflation projections again; expectation for interest is maintained

The financial market raised, for the 34th consecutive week, its projections for inflation this year, this time from 10.12% to 10.15%. This is shown in the Focus report, by the Central Bank, released this Monday morning (29).

Economists consulted by the monetary authority also raised their estimates for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2022, from 4.96% to 5.00%, in the 19th consecutive increase.

Amid strong inflationary pressure, the financial market projects an interest rate higher than estimated at the beginning of the year, when interest rates were at the historic low, of 2% per year. Focus points Selic of 9.25% at the end of this year, and 11.25%, in December 2022 – the same estimates of the previous survey.

Brazil’s retail grows on Black Friday; e-commerce increased by 15.3%

Retail in Brazil on Black Friday registered a growth of 6.3% in nominal sales compared to 2020, according to Cielo-ICVA – Cielo Expanded Retail Index. E-commerce rose 15.3% and physical retail grew 2%. The numbers refer to sales on the 26th of November this year, compared to the 27th of November 2020.

According to Cielo-ICVA, despite the increase compared to 2020, the level of retail revenue, in nominal terms, was 9.1% lower than that recorded in 2019.

The sector that had the greatest advance in nominal revenue was tourism and transport. The increase was 54.4% over the same period in 2020. The biggest drop was registered in building materials, of 9%.

