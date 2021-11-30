Find out how much Liam Payne’s fee cost to play at a 15th birthday party in Goiânia

This Sunday, only one thing was talked about on social media: the presence and show of Liam Payne during a 15th birthday party in Goiânia. Debutante Amanda Callegari fulfilled her dream of receiving a serenade from the ex-One Direction, as well as hugs and a congratulations message – in Portuguese – from the singer. Curious, fans across the country began to speculate on the amount that would have been charged by the artist to perform at the event.

According to Agência O Globo, businessmen Marcelo Rocha da Silva and Giselle Callegari, parents of the birthday girl, disbursed more than R$ 1.6 million to hire the Brit. Liam’s fee for private events in the US ranges between US$150,000 and US$299,000 (approximately R$843,000 and R$1.6 million).

As for private parties in other countries, the values ​​end up increasing, as they also include expenses with air transport and accommodation for the boy and his team. “Prices generally vary depending on circumstances, including duration of performance and venue”, the agency said, further claiming that other fees, determined based on a number of factors, “may be changed without prior notice”.

In addition to Payne’s show, Amanda’s 15th birthday party also featured performances by Felipe Araújo, Zeeba and DJ Bruno Martini. The celebration also featured a revolving sushi buffet and decoration with fountains in the center of the tables. It was a really super event!

On the web, Liam’s fans were in an uproar with the singer’s surprise appearance in Brazil. The setlist presented by him at the party was also something to talk about! That’s because among the chosen tracks, the musician bet not only on his greatest hits of his solo career, but also included anthems from his One Direction days, such as “Steal My Girl”, “History” and “You & I”.

And there was more! He made an effort to wish the debutante “happy birthday” in Portuguese and sang one of the songs with her sitting beside him, holding hands. Payne was very sympathetic, sat on the edge of the stage very close to the guests, greeted those closest to him, and even smiled for a few selfies. Peek some records from the night:

