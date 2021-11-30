Find out who is Mari Menezes, the influencer who exhibited Caio Castro

A digital influencer with 3.7 million followers on TikTok and 2.7 million on Instagram, Mariana Menezes exposed the invitation made by Caio Castro at the request of a sponsor to “drive a car” at an automobile event and played the 32-year-old actor. be criticized on social media. Reason: the internet celebrity is underage. The young woman gained prominence in the world of celebrities in September, during a party with Virginia Fonseca.

A fan of the influencer, whom she calls an “idol”, Mari went to the door of an event in São Paulo with a poster with the message: “See, I’m Mari from Prexecão”. The goal was to meet Zé Felipe’s wife in person and take a picture. It worked out. At the time, the tiktoker saga was among the most talked about topics on Twitter.

Mari Menezes is only 16 years old and has been dating for more than two years with fellow influencer Ryan Rodrigues. The nickname “Prexecão” came from a video she produced on TikTok, the social network that first designed her.

She made a video to address a topic that is still taboo: the use of tampons in routine activities, such as exercising at the gym. In a relaxed way, she joked that she seemed to have a “prexecão” due to the size of the pad and the imprint it left behind.

In early August, Mari celebrated 100,000 followers on Instagram and 1 million on TikTok. In September, after the Virginia event, she made headlines in celebrity coverage. Since then, the growth in her fan base has been meteoric and she has been invited to events and advertising on the web.

Mari with poster for Virginia Fonseca

Caio Castro case

Because of Mari’s fame, Caio Castro answered a request from the daughter of the director of the Porsche Cup, a category in which he works as a driver, and invited the influencer to attend a race that will take place at the Interlagos racetrack in December. She would also have the right to take him for a ride in the car.

Excited, tiktoker exposed the messages she exchanged with Caio Castro for the Instagram direct. The conversation, however, was criticized on social media because of Mari’s age. The actor needed to explain himself and uninvited the young woman:

It’s this: What’s going on, internet? I extended the invitation of the Porsche Cup director’s daughter to the girl [Mari] because she calls herself a fan. Then, the girl posted the photo saying that I had invited her to ride in a car. Guys, she is 14 years old [sic], but beauty. The principal’s daughter called me, said she didn’t like Mari’s attitude and told me to uninvite her.

After announcing Mari’s “uninvitation”, Castro revealed that, in place of the influencer, the director of the Porsche Cup provided invitations for 100 of the actor’s followers to watch the race. Of those selected, a winner will have the opportunity to accompany the heartthrob during a car ride.

This Monday (29), the influencer posted videos in Stories to justify that the intention was not to expose the actor, but to share the joy she felt when being invited to the event. She apologized and claimed that she learned from her mistake. “It wasn’t a mean intention, but you’re going to see a lot of it because I always screw up,” he said.

See below photos of Mariana Menezes on Instagram: