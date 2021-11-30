First installment of 13th salary drops this week; Will there be INSS and IRPF discounts?

key points 13th salary of workers is paid this week;

Benefit must be awarded in two rounds;

Worker must account for time and gross salary.

workers await the 13th salary award. This week, employers should be aware of the calendar that regularizes the labor rights. Fur CLT model, the discharge of the Christmas bonus, in its first installment of 50%, must be done by the November 30th. Follow the details below.

The end of the year has arrived and with it the population starts to prepare for the receive the 13th salary. The benefit is intended for those who work in formal contract, fur CLT model.

O total value varies according to the length of service provided, but its discharge takes place in two rounds.

How does the 13th salary work?

Annually the worker has the right to receive 13th salary. The benefit is paid in two installments, the first must be sent until November 30th. the second until the December 20th.

In this first moment, the worker is able to access the total amount that is equivalent to 50% of your benefit. In the second round, in turn, the others 50% are readjusted through IRPF discounts and other taxes related to labor rights.

In case of delay, the employer runs the risk of receiving a fine. “The amount of the fine is 160 UFIRs (BRL 170.25) per employee and is doubled in case of recurrence“, explains the labor consultant of Confirp Consultoria Contábil, Josué Pereira de Oliveira, in an interview with Valor Econômico.

He also informs that in addition to the taxes applied by the Ministry of Labor, the citizen runs the risk, depending on the type of collective agreement of the employee’s category, of having to bear the correction of the amount paid in arrears to the employee.

How to calculate the thirteenth salary?

The benefit is measured with base on minimum wage. However, the employer must account for the net salary month — that is, the money you actually receive, discounting Income tax and INSS. for who acted for 12 months, the allowance is integral and proportional to the length of service provided.

It is worth noting that the definition of the 13th also takes into account the worker’s salary and amounts such as overtime, commissions and night hours or unhealthy work. Benefits such as transportation vouchers and company profit sharing cannot be added to accumulate resources.

When making the calculation, just divide gross salary by 12 months and multiply by the result of months worked. The first installment is equivalent to half that amount.

Check the example below of calculation taking a salary of an employee in the amount of BRL 1,300.00 who has worked the full year:

BRL 1,300 / 12 = BRL 108.33

BRL 108.33 x 12 = BRL 1,300

BRL 1,300 / 2 = BRL 650 (1st installment)

It is possible to do the complete simulation on our virtual calculator, click here.

Who is entitled to the 13th?

Every worker who has a formal contract, who has worked at least 15 days a month. They are: rural, urban, self-employed, domestic workers and even INSS retirees and pensioners are entitled to the thirteenth.

Employees dismissed for just cause are not entitled to the 13th salary (if the termination occurred before the payment of the installment).

Employees on leave who have started to receive sick pay have their employment contract suspended, therefore, the 13th salary must be paid proportional to the time worked during the year and the remainder must be paid by the INSS.

Those on leave due to an accident at work are also entitled to the 13th salary proportional to the time worked during the year and the remainder must be paid by the INSS, if the employee is on leave due to an accident at work throughout the year, the person responsible for payment of the 13th full salary is the INSS itself.

The intern is not entitled to receive the 13th salary. However, some companies, of their own free will, decide to pay their interns as well.