First installment of the 13th salary for 2021 must be paid by Tuesday

The deadline for payment of the first installment of the thirteenth salary for 2021 ends this Tuesday. According to the law (4,090/1962) that regulates the bonus, the company must pay at least the 1st installment by November 30th. The second one can be paid until December 20th.

It is noteworthy that, if the worker has opted to receive the advance of the first installment of the 13th salary during vacation, which is also allowed by law, he will only be entitled to the second installment, to be paid next month.

All contracted persons with a formal contract or who performed any activity throughout 2021 also with a formal contract are entitled to receive the thirteen first salary.

Temporary workers will be entitled to the thirteenth salary if the work card has been signed during the period of service, receiving the amount proportional to the months worked. In case of dismissal for just cause, the employee will not be entitled to receive the extra salary.

Domestic workers who are duly registered and work with a formal contract are also entitled to the thirteenth salary. The rules are the same as for other workers.

In case of sick leave, the worker must receive the full amount of the thirteenth salary. In case of absence for up to 15 days, the company is responsible for the full payment of the benefit. If the absence exceeds 15 days, what can change is the person responsible for payment. If the absence exceeds 15 days, the person responsible for paying the amount becomes the INSS. Women who took maternity leave receive the full benefit, as the length of leave does not interfere in the calculation of the benefit.

The thirteenth salary is a right of all workers who work with a formal contract and an obligation of the company according to Law 4,090/1962, and non-payment constitutes an infraction resulting in a fine for the companies. If the company does not pay the amount, it can be denounced by the worker through the Labor Court.

How to calculate the thirteenth salary?

For workers who have not worked the entire year at the company, the value of the thirteenth will be proportional to the months worked. If you worked less than 15 days in the month you joined the company, this month will not count in the calculation of the 13th salary.

If the worker’s salary has been readjusted after the payment of the first installment of the tenth, he must receive the difference together with the second installment. On the other hand, amounts of transport allowance, food, day care and profit sharing are not included in the calculation of the thirteenth salary. The salary is considered for the calculation, as well as overtime, commissions, night pay, hazardous work and unhealthy work that the worker receives during the year. This amount will be added proportionally in the installments of the 13th.

For those who receive commission, the calculation for the thirteenth salary is done as follows: the average of the amounts received in the period from January to October (for the first installment) and from January to November (for the second installment) is calculated. For December commissions, the difference in the 13th salary will be recalculated and the amount may be paid until the 5th business day of January 2022.

13th salary of INSS

Due to the pandemic, this year, the federal government again anticipated the payment of the benefit to retirees. With this, the approximately 31 million retired policyholders have already received the money. The first installment was paid in the first half of this year – starting in May – and the second in the second half – starting in July.