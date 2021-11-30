Flamengo debates budget for new coach; decision also undergoes reformulation after Brasileirão | Flamengo

Flamengo is going to look for a foreigner to replace Renato Gaúcho, but first they will put old conflicts on the agenda to define the budget in the search for a coach.

Planning for 2022 is also undergoing a reformulation in the football department, which will be conducted based on the choice of the new commander. Names like Marcelo Gallardo and André Villas-Boas are on an obvious list for previous contacts that promises to be extensive until negotiations intensify.

Marcos Braz watches Renato Gaúcho in Libertadores final: last act

With Maurício Souza as a homemade solution until the end of the Brasileirão, Flamengo will make use of something that was not available in the exchanges of Jorge Jesus, Dome and Rogério Ceni: time. On the eve of an election, the perception of the leaders is that there is no reason to accelerate the process and it will be necessary to patiently map the market in search of a consensus name projecting the 2022-2024 triennium.

The first point to be debated is how much the club is willing to spend for a new coach and the guidelines for the departure of Jorge Jesus are still fresh in the memory that lives behind the scenes of Gávea and Ninho. At the time, the impacts of the pandemic served as an argument for drastic cuts in what would be paid to the Mister in contract renewal compared to the search for a replacement.

Marcos Braz had a well-defined favorite: Leonardo Jardim. The budget cut meant that the soccer vice-president didn’t even sit down with Portuguese, who will be at the Club World Cup commanding Al Hilal, and direct the conversations to Carlos Carvalhal. Finally, Dome was the solution found, while part of the board defended Miguel Angel Ramirez. Did not work.

Marcelo Gallardo was champion for River Plate last week

The perception at the moment is that it is more important to invest in a commander who arrives with a multidisciplinary team than in reinforcements. Even for this reason, the many exchanges planned for various departments (physical preparation, physiology, performance analysis and others) will go hand in hand with the number of professionals that the new trainer will bring with him. The certainty is that the renewal goes beyond the team’s command.

Given this scenario, talking about names is nothing more than speculating. Flamengo does not have a defined target or marked conversations. There are, in turn, “market obligations” and the board plans to make contacts with names like Marcelo Gallardo and André Villas-Boas to, above all, know what they project for their careers and whether Brazilian football appeals to them.

André Villas-Boas follows Olympique's loss to Porto

Flamengo knows that a negotiation does not only depend on financial issues and Gallardo, for example, has well-defined ambitions that go beyond South America. Brazilian.

Previous information from professionals who experienced the last months of Gallardo in the River indicate a desire for a sabbatical period, waiting for offers from Europe before opening to Brazil. The panorama, in the opinion of the red-black board, is standard for high-level technicians and the process of persuasion is more delicate than that of values.

Jorge Jesus and Marcos Braz have a close relationship, but the coach has plans at Benfica

Always on the agenda, Jorge Jesus is in a similar situation. Although staying at Benfica at the end of the contract, in June, is unlikely, an immediate break with the Portuguese title in a hand-to-hand game with Porto and Sporting is equally unlikely, and good chances of qualifying for the round of 16 in the Champions League.

Mister and Marcos Braz have direct and constant contact, but Flamengo doesn’t think about waiting until the end of May and the coach has short-term sporting goals for Benfica. After three choices that didn’t work out, the club knows it doesn’t have much right to make mistakes anymore and evaluates the market based on foreign names, time and budget.