Flamengo determines condition for new coach to be hired

Before the definition of the new coach of Flamengo, the current administration, led by Rodolfo Landim, will compete in the club’s elections. If no turnaround takes place, the president must be elected for a new term and a great mission is already established. That’s because the board needs to find a coach in the market capable of putting the team back on the path to titles.

According to the portal “goal“, Flamengo decided that the new coach arrives at the club with his own fatigue. Thus, the chosen one will have the freedom to implement their work, something that will be easier with professionals they trust. Even with the increase in the football department’s payroll, the scenario in question is seen as a priority by the board, since Marcos Braz, for example, is under pressure after the setback in the Libertadores final.

Meanwhile, there is a projection that Flamengo’s new technical committee will cost R$ 2 million per month. After the election, Landim and his allies will line up a plan with the finance department so that the club’s finances are not harmed. Despite the high amount, frustrations with Dome, Rogério Ceni and Renato Gaúcho convey the need for a large investment to be made, something that could bear fruit in 2022 and guarantee astronomical amounts in awards.

At the moment, Marcelo Gallardo, Jorge Jesus, Carlos Carvalhal and André Villas-Boas are speculated for the position. As they are all foreigners, the tendency is for a coach from outside Brazil to be hired to replace Renato Gaúcho, a situation that would help in the relationship with the fans, who would not have the same patience with a national coach.

