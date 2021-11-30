Flamengo fan shot in Uruguay cows to return to Brazil

RIO – Friends of Flamengo fan Douglas Hassel Sales, shot in Montevideo after the Libertadores final on Saturday, created a kitty to help fans return to Brazil, as travel insurance does not cover plane tickets. The victim was shot at while leaving a pizzeria in the Uruguayan capital.

At first, Hassel had only suffered injuries to his left foot and knee. According to reports from the fans’ friends, however, the doctors also indicated that a bullet caused an injury to the tibial spine, compromising the anterior cruciate ligament.





“As a result, our friend had to stay in the country (Uruguay) to carry out all the necessary medical procedures. However, our friend who entered the country through our caravan by bus, ended up missing this return home and now needs our help At that moment, our friend is unable to pay the airline tickets to return to our country. And, with him, there is also another fan friend, helping him in this very difficult moment. That’s why we ask for your cooperation to bring our friend back “, says the description of the kitty.

A profile of an organized Flamengo fan club also released the cow. In the text, they inform that the Uruguayan hospital will only release Hassel so that he can return by air to Brazil. The ticket, however, costs around R$ 4.8 thousand.

“The ticket is around R$4,800.00, we need to raise it to help our brother return home. Unfortunately, travel insurance does not cover a return plane ticket, and the consulate was contacted, but he would have to pay either way, as you were informed. Any value to help you get back would be welcome,” says the post.