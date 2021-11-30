Flamengo squad: club publishes list with absences to face Ceará | Flamengo

Without coach Renato Gaúcho, whose departure was confirmed by Flamengo this Monday, the squad re-introduced themselves and did the only training session before the match against Ceará, on Tuesday, at Maracanã. Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz, Filipe Luís and Arão were not listed for the match.
Related Flamengo to face Ceará — Photo: Reproduction
Filipe Luís had a muscle problem and was substituted during the Libertadores final, against Palmeiras, on Saturday. The club did not disclose the reason for the absence of other athletes.
Maurício Souza, one of the assistants of Flamengo’s permanent technical committee, will be responsible for commanding the team in the match against Ceará and in the last three of the Brazilian, against Sport, Santos and Atlético-GO.
The likely squad: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Ramon (Renê); Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.
Flamengo squad trains at Ninho to face Ceará — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo