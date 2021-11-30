Flamengo studies Maurício Barbieri to replace Renato Gaúcho

Credit: Gilvan de Souza/Flemish

After announcing the departure of coach Renato Gaúcho this Monday (29), Flamengo is already studying the names of possible replacements. According to ESPN, coach Maurício Barbieri is seen with good eyes by the red-black board.

Currently at Red Bull Bragantino, Barbieri already had a spell at Flamengo in 2018. However, his return should be very difficult. That’s because your little experience counts against your hiring. Therefore, the carioca club must go in search of a foreign name.

Marcelo Gallardo, coach of River Plate, is the most speculated name at the moment. Besides him, the Portuguese Leonardo Jardim, from Al-Hilal, and Carlos Carvalhal, from Braga, are other coaches who have been linked to the club recently.

Jorge Jesus, who is now at Benfica, in Portugal, is another dream of the Flamengo fans. Many fans ask for the coach to come back for an available spot.

Renato Gaucho left the team after losing 2-1 to Palmeiras in the final of the Libertadores last weekend. The coach was already being criticized by the fans even before the decision. With the result, Renato did not resist in the position.

“The Clube de Regatas do Flamengo informs that, after a conversation between the parties, coach Renato Gaúcho no longer commands the main team”, announced the club on his Twitter account.

Clube de Regatas do Flamengo informs that, after a conversation between the parties, coach Renato Gaúcho no longer commands the main team. #CRF — Flemish (@Flemish) November 29, 2021

READ TOO:

Dudu leaks a live video of Ron naked in the dressing room at Palmeiras

Arrascaeta goes to a party at Anitta’s house the day after Flamengo’s runner-up at Libertadores

Video where Neto predicted Palmeiras champion against Flamengo goes viral: “Superba”

Douglas Costa is offered to Atlético-MG; rooster makes decision

Brasileirão Serie A 2021: check out the complete league table

Brasileirão Serie B 2021: check out the complete championship table

Libertadores: Mauro Cezar detonates works by Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo and Abel at Palmeiras: “He failed at the Worlds”

Neymar bets on Flamengo title, loses and is mocked by Gabriel Jesus

Atlético-MG beats Fluminense and is close to the title in the Brasileirão

Atlético-MG vs Fluminense: Galo has a controversial penalty scored with the help of the VAR; watch the bid