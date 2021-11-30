Flamengo x Ceará: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the match valid for Brasileirão

In a game valid for the 36th round of Brasileirão, Flamengo and Ceará will face each other this Tuesday, at 20:00h, at Maracanã. It will be the first game for Rubro-Negro after the Libertadores runner-up and the departure of Renato Gaúcho. Thus, the Gávea team will be led by Maurício Souza. More than 36,000 tickets were sold in advance for the duel, which will be broadcast in real time from THROW!.

Flamengo already has the classification for the next Libertadores guaranteed. Ceará, in turn, seeks to guarantee its place in the main competition on the continent, and enters the round in eighth place. The match at Maracanã will still be closely watched by another crowd.

After all, if Rubro-Negro doesn’t beat Vozão, Atlético-MG will confirm mathematically and will be the Brazilian champion. Flamengo’s chances of winning the title are remote.

Check out more information about the match between Flamengo and Ceará:

Stadium: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: November 30, 2021, at 8:00 pm

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN)

Video Arbitrator: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Where to watch: LANCE Premiere and Real Time!

FLAMENGO (Technician: Maurício Souza)

Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Ramon (Renê); Thiago Maia (João Gomes), Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique and Gabi.

Embezzlement: Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz, Filipe Luís and Willian Arão.

Hanging: Léo Pereira, Bruno Viana, Rodinei, Matheuzinho, Renê, Everton Ribeiro and Kenedy.

Suspended: Nobody.

CEARÁ (Technician: Tiago Nunes)

João Ricardo, Igor, Luiz Otávio, Messias and Bruno Pacheco; Fabinho, Fernando Sobral and Jorginho; Mendoza, Lima and Jael.

Embezzlement: Vina.

Hanging: Pedro Naressi, Fernando Sobral, William Oliveira, Erick, Kelvyn, Saulo Mineiro and Richard.

Suspended: Nobody