Flamengo’s budget for 2022 predicts major debt reduction and BRL 140 million in player sales | sport business

Flamengo’s budget for 2022 is ready and must be voted on by the club’s Board of Directors (Coad) in the first half of December. Gross revenue was estimated at R$1,000,030,000.00, with R$980 million in net revenue. The expected result for next year is a surplus of R$ 186 million.

But the number that calls the most attention is indebtedness: the club plans to reduce its liabilities in 2022 from BRL 340 million to BRL 210 million, with an increase in equity (a number directly affected by the decrease in debt and the acquisition of assets, rights over Pedro and Gabigol) from R$160 million to R$340 million.

1 of 1 Flamengo fans at Maracanã — Photo: André Durão Flamengo fans at Maracanã — Photo: André Durão

Flamengo also projects an operating expense of BRL 611 million, with BRL 23 million in financial expenses, a number that the club managed to reduce due to the partnership with BRB. Rubro-Negro has a checking account in which the proceeds are deposited and, if there is any overdraft in one of the months, the bank covers and charges interest until the amount is replaced, which avoids taking out new loans with much greater burden .

O ge found that the red-black board policy for 2022 will be not to invest – except in exceptional cases – in players’ rights. The idea is to extend loans, or contract in the same way. In the budget, R$ 207 million in the acquisition of players are foreseen for 2022, but that account includes the payment of Gabigol, Pedro and others. In Pedro’s case, for example, the club still needs to pay 10 million euros.

In terms of forecasting results and awards, the club maintained this year’s budget estimates. The account was made with the team achieving at least second place in the Brazilian Championship and reaching the semifinals of Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

With the return of the public, the club forecasts for 2022 about R$ 100 million in box office and stadium revenue, in addition to R$ 49 million from the fan partner program, which had a sharp drop in subscribers to the pandemic, but on the other hand. side increased by 22% the average amount spent per member in the period.