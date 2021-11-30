Flamenguista is shot in Uruguay, is hospitalized and organized asks for help – 11/29/2021

A Flamengo fan was shot in the left leg, in Montevideo (URU), hours after the final of the Copa Libertadores, where Palmeiras became champion by beating the Rio club 2-1. According to the Uruguayan website “Montevideo Portal”, he is hospitalized, but not life-threatening.

The organized “Raça Rubro-Negra” posted on its official Twitter account stating that the young man’s name is Douglas Hassel and that he is a member of the crowd. The “RRN” organized an “online kitty” and asks for financial help to cover the flamenguista’s return trip, claiming that the supporter’s insurance does not cover his return.

HELP THE RED JACKET. Our member Douglas Hassel suffered a cowardice after the Libertadores final game where he was shot 4 times and is hospitalized in Uruguay. We are here asking for the help of the entire RUBRO-NEGRA NATION so that we can afford your return trip.+ pic.twitter.com/QSEpMBSZss — Red-Black Race (@rrn_official) November 29, 2021

According to reporter Miguel Chagas, from “Montevideo Portal”, Hassel suffered an injury to the tibial spine of his left knee, which affected the anterior cruciate ligament. The shots were reportedly carried out by a biker wearing dark clothes.

Local police are investigating the case and requested footage from security cameras on the street where the episode took place.