Florentín laments Renato’s absence in Sport’s game against Fla: “I wanted to look him in the face as a man” | sport

After losing the Libertadores title to Palmeiras, coach Renato Gaúcho was fired by Flamengo’s board. The departure had broad support from the Carioca Rubro-Negro fans, but in Recife, the Sport commander, Gustavo Florentín, regretted not meeting him in the duel between the two teams next Friday, at the Arena de Pernambuco, by Series A. The reason: the Paraguayan did not like Renato’s behavior in the match against Grêmio, on the 23rd of this month .

At a press conference, Florentín showed irritation when talking about Renato Gaúcho and lamented the lack of a “face-to-face” meeting to ask for explanations from the now former Flamengo coach.

“It’s a shame that Renato Gaucho won’t be in the game against us. I wanted to have him face to face to look him in the face. It’s a shame. I’m sorry. I wanted to look him in the face as a man,” said the Paraguayan. “

The statement raised doubts about the reason for the Sport coach’s upset, but in a conversation with journalists after the interview, Florentín revealed the cause: Renato’s behavior during the match against Tricolor, his former club, a week ago. During the game, a conversation between the former Flamengo coach and left-back Cortez went viral.

Gustavo Florentín’s comments are due to the fight against relegation. Grêmio is one of Sport’s direct competitors at the bottom of the table. In the game, Flamengo opened 2-0 and the team from Rio Grande do Sul sought a tie in the second half, 2-2.

Even without the encounter with Renato, Florentín showed extra motivation for the duel against Fla and called up the fans to fill all available places at Arena Pernambuco.