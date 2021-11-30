FMF accepts the recommendation and bans the fans Mafia Azul, from Cruzeiro, from the games

The Football Federation of Minas Gerais (FMF) informed this Monday (29) that it has complied with the recommendation of the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) to ban the organized supporters Mafia Azul, from Cruzeiro, from the games for the next six months. This is due to the death of an Atlético fan this weekend in Belo Horizonte.

After Galo’s match against Fluminense, this Sunday (28), at Mineirão stadium, a bus with members of the Galoucura fans was intercepted by rival members in the Barreiro region and stoned. Eight people were injured, including a 20-year-old boy who died. know more ON HERE.

According to the MPMG, the “temporary ban consists of the prohibition of the use, carrying and display of any clothing, banner, flag, musical instrument, or any object that may characterize the presence of the organized fans”. The intention is to suspend the supporters across the country.

The Public Ministry notified the presidency of Cruzeiro and the presidency of the supporters Mafia Azul so that they could present a statement within 10 days. The Military Police was also notified, through the Specialized Policing Command of the Batalhão de Choque, so that internal and external disclosure is made, including to the military police of other States, and that assistance is provided in the inspection and compliance with measures.

MPMG also recommended that the Blue Mafia not use its headquarters on match days, under penalty of a R$50,000 fine. The fans did not take a stand on the case.

In a statement, Cruzeiro regretted what had happened and said that it repudiates any kind of friction between fans. “Cruzeiro laments the death of the athletic supporter, target of criminals this Sunday night. Football is part of a life filled with passion, never violence. Any savagery that distances us from a peaceful society must be treated with the rigor of the law . Cruzeiro will use its strength with protagonism in this necessary evolutionary process of our society,” he said.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.