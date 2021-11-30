Former Citi Executive Launches $1.5 Billion Crypto Company

(Bloomberg) — Former Citigroup executive Matt Zhang launched a $1.5 billion company focused on cryptocurrency-related investments and hired Sam Peurifoy – a former Goldman Sachs analyst – to lead the “play to earn” strategy.

New York-based investment firm Hivemind Capital Partners has attracted interest from qualified institutional investors such as pensions, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and family offices, Zhang, founder and managing partner, said in an interview. Hivemind hopes to bring in another four to five partners in the next six to 12 months.

Hivemind, named after author Kevin Kelly’s 1992 book on collective intelligence, will pursue investments with a focus on four key strategies, Zhang said. They are: yield management and control, or ways to obtain returns with positions in cryptocurrencies; venture capital investments; cryptocurrency trading; and “play to earn”, a new type of blockchain game in which players can earn rewards, such as crypto tokens, based on performance.

Zhang left Citigroup after 14 years working in offices in the US and Europe; most recently, he was co-head of the bank’s structured products trading and solutions division. With his departure, Zhang has joined a growing list of traditional finance executives who have left Wall Street to work at digital currency companies, even as big banks accelerate their own foray into crypto services.

Citigroup itself plans to hire 100 people to strengthen the digital assets team while assessing client needs, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News last week.

Crypto fund launches advance this year amid rising prices of digital assets. Earlier this month, Coinbase Global co-founder Fred Ehrsam and former Sequoia Capital partner Matt Huang raised a record $2.5 billion for a crypto venture capital fund.

Establishing a “play to earn” arm led by Peurifoy – known for his “Das Kapitalist” persona in online games – is one way Hivemind can differentiate itself from other crypto companies, Zhang said. Peurifoy has been a leader in the gaming community on the popular “play to earn” game Axie Infinity, where he provided support to some players in exchange for a share of the winnings.

Hivemind’s approach to play to earn games will start with building and scaling gaming communities, said Peurifoy. “We can be very careful about planning ahead of time how we can best support individual community members” to help them potentially migrate to a digital ecosystem where they can live and earn money, he said.

Zhang, who plans to run the fund’s crypto trading arm before hiring a trading head, expects a “crypto winter,” during which bitcoin prices could fall before a rally. The executive will focus on protecting against these risks. “Within a horizon of two to three years, there will be great opportunities for trading business – market volatility will rise and fall,” Zhang said.

