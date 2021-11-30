Future Ibovespa Falls Again With Fears About New Covid Variant; PEC of Precatório is on the radar

SAO PAULO – Concerns with omicron, a new variant of Covid-19, are once again weighing on the performance of the markets and the future Ibovespa operates at a lower rate, accompanying the foreign market. The internal scenario also promises to contribute to this movement. In addition to the country’s unemployment rate, released just now, the vote of the PEC dos Precatórios in the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate is expected.

Yesterday the market underwent a correction and stock exchanges regained part of the score lost on Friday, while investors awaited more definitive information about the new variant of Covid. However, the mood soured again this Tuesday (30), reinforced by statements by the CEO of pharmaceutical Moderna, Stephane Bancel, to the Financial Times. Bancel said existing vaccines may be less effective against omicron.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that it could take weeks to understand how the variant affects diagnoses, therapies and vaccines. Ômicron is expected to be the theme of the meeting of leaders of the American Central Bank (Federal Reserve) in the US Congress. Fed President Jerome Powell and Janet Yellen, Treasury secretary, are expected to say, according to information already released, that the variant represents a threat to the US economy and worsens the inflation outlook, which is already uncertain.

“In this new panic, what has increasingly transpired since the beginning of the pandemic is an apparent despair of governments, not because of the virus itself, but because of the uncoordinated and unprepared actions, even after everything that has happened in the last two years and in the meantime , the central banks more dovish hitchhike,” says Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity, in a report released this morning.

In the domestic scenario, the unemployment rate went to 12.6% in the quarter ended in September, according to the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Continuous Pnad) released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The median expectation of the Refinitiv consensus was an unemployment rate of 12.7% in August.

Now that the main economic indicator of the day has come out, investors are paying attention to the vote of the PEC dos Precatórios in the CCJ of the Senate. If the text is approved today, as planned, the matter will be discussed in plenary tomorrow. It is worth remembering that the PEC opens space in next year’s Budget, which could finance Auxílio Brasil, a replacement for Bolsa Família, without blowing the Costs Ceiling, but pushing the government’s judicial debts forward.

For the market, the PEC is the “least worse” alternative, as a ceiling burst could now worsen the situation of public accounts more quickly.

At 9:15 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa futures for December traded down 0.67% to 102,635 points.

The commercial dollar opened in fall and retreats 0.11% to BRL 5.603 on purchase and BRL 5.604 on sale. Dollar futures maturing in December 2021 operate close to stability with a slight drop of 0.02% to R$5.604

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 retreats four basis points to 11.84%; DI for January 2025 drops one basis point to 11.58%; and the DI for January 2027 is down by one basis point to 11.54%.

In the United States, the futures indexes operate in a strong fall and indicate a downward opening for the New York Stock Exchanges. Dow Jones futures retreat 1.03%; S&P 500 futures were down 0.87%; and Nasdaq futures are down 0.52%.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, is down 1%.

In Asia, data released on Tuesday indicated that manufacturing activity in China as measured by the official Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) rose unexpectedly, to 50.1 points, above the expectations of analysts consulted by the international news agency Reuters , of 49.6 points. Any plateau above 50 indicates expansion; below, retraction.

However, the main stock exchanges on the continent closed in decline, with investors paying attention to Ômicron. The price of iron ore on the Dalian exchange dropped again today, falling by more than 2%. And still in the segment of commodities, the price of oil signals for another low day, with the Brent barrel dropping 3.21% to US$ 71.08 and the WTI to US$ 68.32, falling 2.33%.

corporate radar

The corporate news this Tuesday (30) highlights that the manager DNA Capital has bought 25% of the medicine arm of Ânima Educação (ANIM3) and will invest for R$ 1 billion in the subsidiary of the education company.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) has started the binding phase regarding the sale of its stake in the Catuá Field.

Meanwhile, Arezzo (ARZZ3) and Ferbasa (FESA4) approved the distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Simpar (SIMH3) will assume indirect control of Ciclus, responsible for one of the largest waste management and recovery operations in Latin America.

Check out the highlights:

Anima Education (ANIM3)

The Anima ([ativo=(ANIM3]) closed an investment agreement with DNA Capital that will result in an investment of R$ 1 billion in Inspirali, a subsidiary of the company, and a corresponding participation of DNA Capital in Inspirali equivalent to 25.0% of its share capital.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced yesterday (29) the start of the binding phase for the full sale of its stake in the Catuá Field.

The field belongs to the BC-60 Exploratory Block, located in the Campos Basin, in Espírito Santo.

The state-owned company also signed contracts with SBM Offshore to charter and provide services for the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão, in the Mero field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt.

Arezzo (ARZZ3)

Arezzo (ARZZ3) approved the payment of interest on equity, in the gross amount of R$33.7 million, and of dividends, in the total amount of R$26.2 million.

The payment of proceeds will be beneficiaries of shareholders who are registered in the company’s records on December 3, 2021.

Ferbasa (FESA4)

Ferbasa (FESA4) approved the payment of Interest on Equity in the amount of R$20.3 million, equivalent to R$0.224 per common share and R$0.247 for each preferred share.

Payment will be based on existing shareholding positions at the close of trading on December 7, 2021.

Yes (SIMH3)

Simpar’s shareholders approved the incorporation of all shares issued by CS INFRA by the company.

This approval will give Simpar indirect control of Ciclus – the company responsible for one of the largest waste management and recovery operations in Latin America.

As a result of the reorganization, the following will be issued in favor of the JSP holding: 23,010,721 new Simpar shares; and subscription bonus of up to 32,084,167 new Simpar shares.

United (LCAM3)

Unidas (LCAM3) approved the purchase of Sofit Software through its subsidiary Agile Gestão de Frotas.

Education Arch

Arco Educação had a net loss of R$144 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 424% year-on-year.

Ebitda was negative by R$ 43 million in the period, reversing a positive Ebitda in the same quarter last year.

CCR (CCRO3)

CCR (CCRO3) approved yesterday (29) the request for cancellation of registration as a publicly-held company of the subsidiary RodoNorte.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

