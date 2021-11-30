Gaivota wants to be the agricultural software — Canary and Valor Capital have already taken flight | startups

The gull migrates to escape winter thanks to a biological mechanism that captures information in the atmosphere about the change in the length of days and nights, which indicates the passage of seasons. The climate-sensitive bird barometer is a good metaphor for what Brazilian — and global — agriculture should become to feed and preserve.

Flying below the radar for the last five years, Gaivota — a Brazilian agtech — has just left the anonymity with an ambitious proposal: to bring together in a single software everything that input suppliers and customers of Brazilian farmers need, environmental monitoring and monitoring from harvest to the management of purchase, sale and financing flows in the field.

The creation of Gaivota is the work of a trio of Brazilians who met while studying in California, bringing together their experience in big data and machine learning. Alexandre Spitz, Mateus Neves and Ram Rajagopal (his name is Indian, but the executive is from Arpoador and a Stanford professor for ten years) had been testing agtech’s services with clients, but now they will offer the platform’s freemium modality.

While out of the spotlight—on purpose—Gaivota did two rounds, attracting investors who were enthusiastic about the entrepreneurs’ background. The startup does not open as much as it has already raised, but it raised funds with Canary, Valor Capital, Alexa Ventures and Mandi Ventures (firm of Antonio Moreira Salles, son of Pedro Moreira Salles).

“Agriculture and health are two areas that we have always looked at, but it has only been in the last three years that we have started to see opportunities and entrepreneurs”, says the partner at Valor Capital, Michael Nicklas.

By creating vertical software for agricultural players, Gaivota wants to save customers’ time and gain efficiency. There are already several standalone solutions on the market today that end up forcing operators to have half a dozen windows open simultaneously on their computer, says Spitz, the CEO of agtech. Gaivota’s solution was designed from scratch — and all in the cloud — to bring everything together in one place (in the first phase, only a few modules will work).

1 of 1 Map of Brazilian soy production in Gaivota’s software — Photo: Disclosure Map of Brazilian soy production in Gaivota’s software — Photo: Disclosure

Among the services offered in this debut, there is the monitoring of the soybean crop using artificial intelligence models, updated every five days, with a range of 10 meters. Gaivota hits the market with a marketing appeal (for free, the first 100 customers will be able to monitor the soybean crop in five cities chosen by them and the ESG footprint). In the future, fremium will be released to any customer.

By crossing data from different satellites with the public databases of bodies such as Ibama, Inpe and Funai, Gaivota guarantees that it knows exactly where illegal soy is, an asset that agtech will exploit to deal with the growing pressures from the European Union.

“Brazil only wastes time arguing with the world whether it is protectionism on soy, complaining about the Macron [presidente da França] and the European Union. We came to take the lid off Pandora’s box and say: that’s it, there’s no more discussion,” says Spitz. Using the Gaivota model, he guarantees that, in the Cerrado — where most of the Brazilian soy is located — 96% are in legal areas. agtech is also refining the data in Amazon to come up with an accurate number of what is legal or illegal.

At its debut, the platform presents a mapping of social and environmental problems in the segment and reveals that more than one million hectares cultivated with soy in Brazil come from illegally deforested areas. The objective is to help companies that work beyond the gate in the area of ​​environmental compliance.

In monitoring the harvest, Gaivota is not disputing the market without rivals. Other competitors, such as A de Agro (formerly Agronow), Brain — a startup sold earlier this year to Serasa — and Agrotools also offer similar solutions. For Spitz, none of them offer a free product and neither cover the amount of solutions that the new agtech will have.

“More than talking about competitors’ solutions, we believe a lot in Gaivota and its founders. Since our first conversations, Alexandre and Mateus have shown experiences, talent and skills to build a business capable of taking agro to another level in Brazil”, says Marcos Toledo, Managing Partner of Canary.

Those who know the agtech industry up close, however, guarantee that the challenge of Seagull is nothing trivial. “They need to be disruptive, but a Moreira Salles doesn’t put money in for nothing”, comments an executive who has already invested in Gaivota’s competitors.

The addressable market is promising. Currently, Brazilian agribusiness invests little in software. US$ 260 million are spent per year, an amount that can reach US$ 1.2 billion per year with the convergence to the average of other sectors and countries. Gaivota’s potential customers — trading companies, input resellers, seed and pesticide manufacturers — earn around US$ 200 billion a year in the Brazilian market.