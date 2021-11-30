Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy A32 are on offer at Cyber ​​Monday Magalu

Best smartwatch choice for users of the Galaxy ecosystem, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 joins the cost-effective Samsung Galaxy A32 as one of the brand’s top offerings at Cyber ​​Monday Magalu.

Samsung’s new smart watch offers a complete experience for health monitoring and integration with your smartphone, while the Galaxy A32 stands out for its advanced performance, fluid Super AMOLED screen and massive 5,000 mAh battery.

Galaxy Watch4 brings an unprecedented bioimpedance sensor

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is the ideal smartwatch to go with your Galaxy device, and marks the debut of WearOS Powered by Samsung, a joint effort by the manufacturer with Google to deliver the best in the world of fitness, with a comprehensive list of sensors and health features, along with the most extensive list of apps provided by the Play Store.

The novelty delivers versatility by bringing the main solutions developed for Android, including Google services such as Google Maps, Google Pay, Google Assistant and YouTube Music, thus facilitating navigation, payments with NFC, consumption of music and more. Other than that, it is possible to make and receive voice calls on models with integrated 4G, and check all the most important notifications quickly.

Whether modern with the Galaxy Watch4, or more traditional with the Galaxy Watch4 Classic, Samsung’s new wearables cater to your style (Image: Press Release/Samsung)

The device is also the world’s first smart watch to feature a 5nm processor, the Exynos W920, which not only delivers high performance for all your tasks, but also ensures high efficiency to deliver all-day battery life. There’s also 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, allowing you to open and download the apps you need without worry.

The long-lasting autonomy and full software are accompanied by a high-resolution flat Super AMOLED screen, which takes up most of the front area, and elegant design in two versions: the latest Galaxy Watch4 in sizes 40mm and 44mm, and the more traditional Galaxy Watch4 Classic in 42mm and 46mm, fitted with a physical rotating crown.

The Galaxy Watch4’s list of health features is also worth mentioning. The accessory is the first smart watch in the world to be equipped with a Bioelectrical Impedance (BIA) sensor, which provides a complete report of your body composition, indicating the amounts of muscle mass, percentage of fat and bone mass.

In addition, Blood Pressure, Oximeter (SpO2), Barometer, Electrocardiogram (ECG), Compass and Heart Rate sensors are present, providing detailed information on your health. It is also possible to perform Advanced Sleep Measurement, in which the Galaxy Watch4 works together with the cell phone to detect snoring or other events that may be interfering with the quality of your sleep.

Galaxy A32 has minimalist design and long autonomy

Excellent value for money, the Samsung Galaxy A32 unites minimalist design in black, white, blue or violet with performance and fluidity. The device is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, with the possibility of expansion via a Micro SD memory card, ready to provide a great user experience, whether for playing games or surfing the internet no problem.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 delivers excellent value for money, with robust processing, fluid Super AMOLED screen and massive 5,000 mAh battery (Image: Press Release/Samsung)

The Galaxy A32 also features a Super AMOLED Infinity-U panel, with Full HD resolution, 800 nits brightness and 90 Hz refresh rate, which guarantees vivid colors, deep blacks, great fluidity in navigation and visibility even on the sunniest days. The massive 5,000 mAh battery lets you get the most out of your phone all day without any worries, while the 15W charger quickly recovers when it’s time to plug it in.

The device also stands out in photography, featuring a 20MP selfie camera and four rear cameras with 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, to capture more of the environment in a single photo, 5MP macro, which really captures the smallest detail of the scene, and a 5MP depth sensor, to give a precise blur effect in your portraits.

Security is another important point, and the One UI 3.1 ensures the protection of your data with Samsung Knox, supported by the fingerprint reader integrated into the screen. Furthermore, with Game Booster, Samsung’s system guarantees the best performance by optimizing resources, so that nothing interferes with your game.

