Gallardo finds Flamengo seductive and will put the balance between pros and cons to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the Rio club; see the reasons

Name of the multi-champion coach with River Plate gained strength to take command of the rubro-negro team

After conquering everything on the continent since 2014 in the river plate, Marcelo Gallardo has not decided if he will renew his contract with the Argentine club, which ends in December. With this blurring, the name of the technician gains more and more internal strength in the Flamengo.

During the SportsCenter this Tuesday (30), reporter Javier Gil Navarro, from ESPN Argentina, brought details of the situation of the commander of the Millonarios. And he guaranteed that Gallardo will put in the balance in the coming months the pros and cons of becoming Flamengo’s coach.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Also coveted by the Uruguay national team, Gallardo will decide his future in the next few days. According to the results of Javier Gil Navarro, River’s directors understand that Gallardo considers Flamengo a seductive club to take over in 2022.

However, this positive factor is not completely enough for Gallardo to accept an offer from Flamengo. The good red-black condition will be put in the balance for a decision. And the identification of Gallardo with River weighs against the Rio team. The commander does not welcome the chance of crossing with the Millonarios in an eventual Conmebol Libertadores, which could hinder a negotiation.

Gallardo has been the preferred name of Flamengo’s board of directors since January 2019, the year in which Rodolfo Landim took over as president of the club. The coach pleases all the wings of the red-black direction and is considered a strong name to fill the gap left by Jorge Jesus.

Marcelo Gallardo celebrates River Plate’s victory Getty Images

At the time when he gained strength at Ninho, Gallardo did not see himself outside of River Plate and made Flamengo go after Abel Braga. After that, Jorge Jesus was chosen and defeated Gallardo in the Libertadores final in 2019.

But the departure of Mister, in July 2020, put Flamengo in a real fire to find a new coach. Domènec Torrent, Rogério Ceni and Renato Gaúcho were hired, but left without missing them.

On Saturday (December 4), Flamengo will have presidential elections. Rodolfo Landim is the favorite to be re-elected. And if he wins, the hunt for a name to take command of the team starts the very next day.



