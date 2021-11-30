Garimpeiros meet with mayor of Humaitá to prevent operation against gold mining in municipality | Amazons

The mayor of Humaitá, Dedei Lobo (PSC), met with miners who work on the Madeira River, this Monday (29). The group wants the mayor to intercede with the authorities to prevent the operation against illegal gold mining in the Autazes region from being carried out in the municipality.

During a weekend operation by the Federal Police and Armed Forces in the Autazes region, three people were arrested. In total, 131 rafts used by miners were seized or destroyed.

At the meeting, Dedei Lobo also promised to pay those who live in Humaitá for all the material that was burnt by the Federal Police and by Ibama in the Madeira River. These miners will have financial help from the city hall. The mayor of Humaitá also said that he is in conversation with the other managers to compensate all those affected.

In addition to the mayor, the meeting was attended by representatives of the Public Ministry, Public Defender’s Office, councilors and leaders of the garimpeiros group. Three miners are going to accompany the mayor to the Federal District, this Tuesday (30), to try to talk to the authorities – including the Amazonas bench in the Chamber and Senate, in Brasília.

The group wants to prevent an operation against illegal gold mining like the one carried out in Autazes from also being carried out in Humaitá.

After the meeting attended by the g1, the mayor changed the tone of the speech. Lobo told the report that he will not pay for all the material burned by the miners. He also said that the city will send a team to screen the families who are on the Madeira River and who need humanitarian aid and, in the future, financial assistance.

1 of 3 Mayor Dedei Lobo (in black) and municipal authorities at the meeting with miners — Photo: Lucas Lobo/Rede Amazônica Mayor Dedei Lobo (in black) and municipal authorities at the meeting with miners — Photo: Lucas Lobo/Rede Amazônica

Impacts: Mercury used in mining causes damage to the organs of those who eat every day by contaminated fish

2 of 3 Garimpeiros meet with the mayor of Humaitá, Dedei Lobo — Photo: Lucas Lobo/Rede Amazônica Garimpeiros meet with the mayor of Humaitá, Dedei Lobo — Photo: Lucas Lobo/Rede Amazônica

Even though the operation has focused on Autazes in recent days, illegal mining with boats and ferries takes place throughout the Madeira River. And the region of Humaitá is known for being a place where numerous miners who illegally exploit ore in the region live.

Rafts and dredgers used by miners to extract gold docked on the Madeira River, near the community of Rosário, in the municipality of Autazes, 113 km from Manaus. According to Greenpeace, there were at least 300 vessels in the region, which began arriving at the site when information emerged that there was gold in the community’s region.

The miners dispersed from the site on Friday (26), but some continued to operate illegally. Greenpeace Brazil activist Danicley Aguiar claims that this dispersion is part of a strategy by the miners to make inspection more difficult.

Over the weekend, three people were arrested and 131 rafts seized or destroyed in Autazes. However, the Federal Police did not report how much gold was seized and what was done with the other ferries. There is also no information about other people who were on the rafts and were not arrested, or how the inspection of the area will be carried out after the operation.

3 out of 3 Dredgers are still operating in illegal gold mining in the Madeira River, in the interior of the Amazon. — Photo: Patrick Marques/g1 AM Dredgers are still active in illegal gold exploration in the Madeira River, in the interior of the Amazon. — Photo: Patrick Marques/g1 AM