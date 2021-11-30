Geisy Arruda poses on her back and G-string disappears into her butt

geisy arruda loves to tease fans on social media with her posts full of beauty and sensuality. Last week for example, the muse posted a photo in which she appears from behind, wearing a G-string that practically disappeared inside her huge butt. In the post caption, the influencer took the opportunity to make a tempting invitation.

“Have you signed my OnlyFans? Come see me all submissive in the next photos!!”, wrote Geisy. Faced with the beauty’s beautiful sharp curves, the fans were elated and quickly left lots of praise and warm messages for her. On the social network, your publication has already received more than 8 thousand likes.

“Who was the painter who made this work of art?”, said a boy. “This woman is even hotter”, praised another admirer. “Beautiful and naughty”, commented another follower. “What a beautiful and hot butt”, fired one more Internet user. “You are too beautiful Geisy Arruda, pure seduction”, highlighted another fan.

Geisy Arruda criticizes Instagram censorship

It is not new that Geisy Arruda has been venturing out against Instagram’s censorship. Recently, for example, she commented that the social network even took down, photos that showed the covers of her erotic storybooks.

“For you to have an idea, even the two covers of my first books, Instagram took it down. For the third book, I had to adapt to the guidelines. Anyone who wants to see my covers have to go to my website or my highlights”, explained the famous.

Another day, the censorship came after Geisy released a new episode of his Prohibition Podcast. At the time, the theme of the story was about sex toys and she had to speak in codes to not run the risk of being banned by the social network.

“I could tell you that my podcast this week is ‘surprise.’ But I, who is already being punished by Instagram for bad behavior, would be even more fuck***. So we are going to talk about codes. My podcast this week is a surprise. Because there are two little girlfriends, and one surprises the other with a toy that neither of them has… that the boy has and the girl doesn’t have. But there is a way to buy what the boy has rubber. And she makes a little surprise for her girlfriend.”, said Geisy.

Then she provoked: “Censorship love! Even personally the people are wanting to censor me. They are even trying to censor my cleavage. What do we do? Show more!”, shot the muse.