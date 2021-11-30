German police closes clandestine vaccination center – DW – 11/29/2021

German police closed a fake and, consequently, unauthorized vaccination center at the airport in the city of Lübeck in northern Germany. The German press reported that the doctor and businessman Winfried Stöcker began administering a vaccine against covid-19 that he developed on Saturday (27/11) and that it does not have any approval from official health agencies.

Police reported that about 50 people had apparently already received doses, while more than 200 people were in line when the operation was stopped. Authorities seized the liquids, syringes and records of lists with the names of people who had already been vaccinated, as well as the personal details of those present at the site.

Physician and businessman Winfried Stöcker appeared on the German news in March, after being interviewed by the magazine Der Spiegel. To the public, he claimed to have developed a successful vaccine against covid-19 and tested the product on himself and that the substance was “97% effective”.

Stöcker developed his vaccine without any cooperation with regulatory bodies. He tested the immunizer on himself and about 100 volunteers.

But the lines ended up earning Stöcker a criminal investigation for the illegal application of an unauthorized vaccine. Authorities also stated that he was not authorized to administer doses to volunteers.

Stöcker, known for his eccentric personality and business variety, is the founder of Euroimmun, a medical diagnostics company and also owns Lübeck Airport.

In recent years Stöcker has also distinguished himself for making sizeable donations to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and for making xenophobic statements against immigrants. Some of the entrepreneur’s speeches have already led Lübeck institutions to move away from Stöcker.

The unlicensed vaccination campaign is considered a crime under German health regulations in the country.

Medical experts argued that the businessman had skipped several stages of health security and did not provide information to regulatory bodies.

Germany’s strange relationship with vaccines

With only 68.4% of the population fully immunized, Germany has one of the lowest covid-19 vaccination rates in Western Europe. And it’s not because of a lack of doses, much less because of the few approved vaccine options.

The effects of the insufficient vaccinated rate can be seen in the current fourth wave of coronaviruses in Germany. German states with the lowest vaccination rates, such as Saxony, Thuringia and Bavaria, are recording record numbers of infections.

There is no official information about the vaccination history of people who were vaccinated at Lübeck airport or why they decided to receive an immunizer that was not regulated or approved by health agencies.