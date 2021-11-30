Get away with 41? 43 or 45? See Grêmio’s chance for scoring

There are three rounds to the end of the Brasileirão 2021 and Grêmio has 36 points. The tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul will reach a maximum of 45 points, if it achieves the unprecedented feat of winning three consecutive matches in the Brazilian Championship. Even so, you will not be completely free from the risk of downgrade.

Mathematicians at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) inform that even teams with 48 points still run some risk of falling. If you reach 45 points, the tricolor will still have 29.4% threat. So, it is not possible to say that it depends only on you, although only Coritiba, in 2009, fell with this score.

But Grêmio can also escape with a lower score. For this, it is necessary to root for stumbling blocks from Juventude and Bahia, the biggest opponents in the fight against the Z4. In addition, Cuiabá and Atlético-GO are other clubs still under threat of meeting Vasco and Cruzeiro next year.

Bahia loses to Atlético-GO and rekindles Grêmio’s hopes

We have separated some calculations so that you can understand the risks of Immortal at this point in Brasileirão.

Scores that Grêmio can achieve

36 points – demoted

37 points – demoted

38 points – demoted

40 points – almost 0% chance of not falling

41 points – 0.02% chance of not falling

42 points – 2.5% chance of not falling

43 points – 14.9% chance of not falling

45 points – 70.6% chance of not falling

What is the chance of Grêmio falling for points?

48 points – 0.02%

47 points – 0.68%

46 points – 7.4%

45 points – 29.4%

44 points – 60.4%

43 points – 85.1%

42 points – 97.5%

41 points – 99.8%

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA